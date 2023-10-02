NFL Week 5 Schedule: Four Key Games To Watch In Week 5

Before we get to the NFL key games to watch in week 5, we will recap week 4.

Week 4 began with a huge divisional matchup on Thursday Night Football. The Detroit Lions went into Green Bay and defeated them handily. Detroit sits atop the NFC North after the major victory.

The Buffalo Bills defeated the Miami Dolphins 48-20 in a huge AFC East showdown. Josh Allen threw for 320 passing yards and four passing TDs. Diggs had six receptions, 120 receiving yards, and three receiving TDs. Buffalo is first in the AFC East after the victory.

Baltimore won a big divisional contest against the Cleveland Browns, who were without starting QB Deshaun Watson.

The Cincinnati Bengals did not look good once again, losing 27-3 against the Tennessee Titans. Cincinnati is now 1-3 on the season.

Tampa Bay defeated the New Orleans Saints 26-9 to move to 3-1 and first in the NFC South after the victory. Mike Evans suffered a hamstring injury. It is not yet known how severe the injury is.

The Philadelphia Eagles stayed perfect on the season after defeating the Washington Commanders 34-31 in overtime.

Another team remained perfect, as the San Francisco 49ers moved to 4-0 after defeating the Arizona Cardinals 35-16.

The Dallas Cowboys bounced back in a big way after losing to the Cardinals in week 3. Dallas defeated the New England Patriots 38-3 in a blowout.

In a game not many people thought would be close, the Kansas City Chiefs narrowly defeated the New York Jets 23-20 on Sunday Night Football. Zach Wilson played well in the contest.

Week 5 has two divisional matchups but many good non-divisional games to watch.

Below, we will look at four NFL key games to watch in week 5.

NFL Week 5: Four Key Games To Watch

Week 5 has only two divisional matchups on tap but there are a bunch of good non-divisional contests.

Four teams are on a bye week.

We will list and discuss four key NFL games for week 5.

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Buffalo Bills(-5.5) (O/U:48.0)

This contest will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.

Jacksonville will remain in London, England for the week as they played the Atlanta Falcons in London, England in week 4.

This is an advantage for the Jags as they do not have to travel this week.

Every team in the AFC South is 2-2 heading into week 5. The Colts, Texans, and Jaguars are all 1-1 against divisional opponents.

Buffalo is coming off a massive victory over the Miami Dolphins in week 4.

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs were stars in the week 4 clash versus Miami.

Allen threw for 320 passing yards and four passing TDs.

Diggs had six receptions, 120 receiving yards, and three receiving TDs.

Buffalo sits atop the AFC East after the victory in week 4.

The Bills will want to continue their momentum after a big win last week, while the Jaguars want to prove they belong with the elites of the AFC.

This is a key game to watch in week 5.

Tennessee Titans @ Indianapolis Colts(-1.0) (O/U:42.0)

One of just two divisional matchups in week 5, this is a critical AFC South matchup.

Each team in the division is 2-2. This will be Tennessee’s first divisional matchup of the season, while the Colts are 1-1 against divisional opponents this season.

The Titans are coming off a major victory, defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 27-3 in week 4.

Derrick Henry put the team on his back, rushing for 122 yards and a rushing TD. He also threw a passing TD.

Indianapolis is coming off a 29-23 overtime loss in week 4.

The Colts were down 23-8 entering the fourth quarter but were able to come back and tie it to force OT. Unfortunately, for the Colts, the Rams got the ball to start and they could not keep Matthew Stafford and the Rams’ offense out of the endzone.

With each team in the AFC South 2-2, this divisional contest is a key game to watch in week 5.

Baltimore Ravens(-3.5) @ Pittsburgh Steelers (O/U:40.0)

The only other divisional matchup in week 5 is also a key game to watch.

Baltimore won a big divisional contest against the Cleveland Browns in week 4, who were without starting QB Deshaun Watson.

The Ravens defense was all over the banged-up Cleveland offense.

Lamar Jackson had two passing and two rushing TDs in week 4.

The Steelers got embarrassed in week 4, losing 30-6 against the Houston Texans.

Once again, the offense was awful and changes need to be made for Pittsburgh.

The offensive scheme is bland and predictable and Mike Tomlin is coming under fire for keeping Offensive Coordinator, Matt Canada.

On top of looking awful, the Steelers suffered numerous injuries, most notably to starting QB Kenny Pickett. Pickett suffered a knee injury and it is not known if the injury will keep him out of action for a long period of time.

With the Steelers banged up and looking sluggish on offense, the Browns being 2-2 but 1-2 against divisional opponents, and the Bengals having a 1-3 record and not looking good, this is a game in which the Ravens can take complete control of the AFC North with a victory.

Baltimore is first in the AFC North with a 3-1 record but the Steelers are second with a 2-2 record.

This is a massive divisional matchup and a key game to watch in week 5.

Dallas Cowboys @ San Francisco 49ers(-3.5) (O/U:45.0)

The best game of the week will be played on Sunday Night Football in primetime.

This is a colossal NFC matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers.

The 49ers have had Dallas’ number, eliminating them in the playoffs two straight years.

These two teams are two of the top three teams in the NFC, with the other being the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Cowboys are 3-1 and the 49ers are 4-0.

Dallas bounced back in a big way after losing to the Cardinals in week 3. They defeated the New England Patriots 38-3 in a blowout in week 4.

The 49ers remained perfect, moving to 4-0 after defeating the Arizona Cardinals 35-16 in week 4.

If Dallas can win the NFC East, this has massive playoff seeding implications as the 49ers will most likely win the NFC West.

While Detroit is pushing to make the NFC a four-team race, the Cowboys and 49ers are two of the best teams in the conference.

There is no better game in week five than this contest.

Dallas versus San Francisco is a key game to watch in week 5 and it will be a good one.