Weather plays a significant role in deciding NFL games and in October, wind and rain could play a significant role in games.

In week 4, the weather did not have much of an impact on most games.

Weather will not impact some games if they are played in a dome and there are seven games of the 14 matchups in week 5 that will be played in a dome.

Below, we will discuss the NFL week 5 weather report.

NFL Week 5 Weather Report

In week 5, some games may deal with heat and the primetime games will be a bit cooler but overall the weather forecast looks decent for week 5 with a few exceptions.

Half of the games this week will be indoors.

Scroll down to see the full NFL week 5 weather report.

Chicago Bears @ Washington Commanders

This will be a night game and it is expected to be a bit cooler outside with temperatures expected to be around 57 degrees.

Rain and wind are not in the forecast for this contest.

Weather will have little impact on this contest.

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Buffalo Bills

This game will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.

Temperatures are expected to be about 73 degrees with no rain or wind in the forecast.

The weather will have no impact on this matchup.

Houston Texans @ Atlanta Falcons

This game will be played in a dome and weather will not be a factor.

Carolina Panthers @ Detroit Lions

This game will be played in a dome and weather will not be a factor.

Tennesee Titans @ Indianapolis Colts

This game will be played in a dome and weather will not be a factor.

New York Giants @ Miami Dolphins

It is going to be a hot one in Miami with temperatures around 87 degrees.

Rain is possible in the evening and it could come a bit sooner and appear in the late stages of the game.

The chance of rain is not high, roughly 20%.

Heat will impact this game as players may need to sub out more due to the heat.

New Orleans Saints @ New England Patriots

The temperature for this matchup is expected to be 60 degrees.

Some wind is expected for this contest, with winds going from 9mph to 18mph during the game.

Rain is expected in the morning but it could last till kickoff. The chance of rain is not high and if it is raining at kickoff, it should not last long.

Wind could have a very minor impact on this game.

Baltimore Ravens @ Pittsburgh Steelers

will to a cone in Pittsburgh, with temperatures expected to be about 50 degrees.

Some wind is expected for this contest, with winds going from 9mph to 18mph during the game.

Both of these teams are accustomed to cooler weather.

The weather could play a minor role in this contest.

Philadelphia Eagles @ Los Angeles Rams

This game will be played in a dome and weather will not be a factor.

Cincinnai Bengals @ Arizona Cardinals

This game will be played in a dome and weather will not be a factor.

New York Jets @ Denver Broncos

Temperatures are expected to be about 78 degrees with no rain or wind in the forecast.

The weather will have no impact on this matchup.

Kansas City Chiefs @ Minnesota Vikings

This game will be played in a dome and weather will not be a factor.

Dallas Cowboys @ San Francisco 49ers

This will be a night game and it is expected to be a bit cooler outside with temperatures expected to be around 55 degrees.

Some wind is expected for this contest, with winds going from 9mph to 18mph during the game.

Cooler temperatures and minor wind could have a small impact on this contest.

Green Bay Packers @ Las Vegas Raiders

This game will be played in a dome and weather will not be a factor.