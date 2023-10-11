CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco has released his NFL week 6 expert picks and predictions.

Pete Prisco’s NFL Week 6 Expert Picks & Predictions

Denver Broncos @ Kansas City Chiefs(-10.5) (O/U:47.5)

Denver’s defense has been terrible this season, which is never good against Patrick Mahomes.

The weather might be bad for this contest, which Prisco believes will help Denver.

However, he is still rolling with the Chiefs to win 31-13 and cover the spread.

Baltimore Ravens(-3.5) @ Tennessee Titans (O/U:41.0)

Both of these teams are coming off bad losses, and now have to make a long trip to play this one in London, England.

These games are always physical battles, which is why this will be close.

The Ravens are good against the run, which is a problem for Derrick Henry.

However, Prisco still believes The Titans win 21-20 and cover the spread.

Washington Commanders @ Atlanta Falcons(-2.5) (O/U:42.0)

Washington is coming off a terrible showing last Thursday against the Bears. The defense has been terrible.

Atlanta showed some life late on offense to pull out a win against the Texans last week.

Prisco believes that will get Desmond Ridder going against a poor Washington defense.

Atlanta wins 28-22 and the Falcons will cover the spread.

Minnesota Vikings(-2.5) @ Chicago Bears (O/U:43.5)

The Bears are coming off an impressive road victory last week against the Commanders, while the Vikings lost to the Chiefs at home.

Both teams have defensive issues.

Despite Justin Fields looking better and the Vikings will be without Justin Jefferson, Prisco still likes Minnesota to win 34-31 and cover the spread.

Seattle Seahawks @ Cincinnati Bengals(-2.5) (O/U:45.5)

The Seahawks are coming off a bye, so they will be rested.

Cincinnati seemed to find its way against Arizona last week.

Joe Burrow looked healthy and Prisco believes his good play will continue.

Prisco believes Cincinnati will win this contest 31-23 and cover the spread.

San Francisco 49ers(-6.0) @ Cleveland Browns (O/U:37.5)

Prisco believes this is one of those be-careful games in the NFL.

The 49ers are the best team, but they put a lot in the Dallas game last week and the Browns are coming off a bye.

If Watson plays, Prisco believes this will be a close game.

San Francisco wins 26-23 but the Browns will cover the spread.

Carolina Panthers @ Miami Dolphins(-13.5) (O/U:48.5)

The Panthers are playing consecutive road games, which is tough, but it’s even tougher when you have to try and defend the Miami offense.

The Dolphins are rolling on that side of the ball and did show improvement last week on defense.

Prisco believes the Dolphins will continue to roll and win 34-13 and cover the spread.

Indianapolis Colts @ Jacksonville Jaguars(-4.0) (O/U:45.5)

This is for first place in the division.

The Jaguars beat the Colts in Week 1, but that seems like a long time ago.

Prisco thinks this will be about Jacksonville stopping the Colts’ run game.

Prisco believes Jacksonville will limit the run game and the Jags will win 27-20 and cover the spread.

New Orleans Saints(-1.0) @ Houston Texans (O/U:42.5)

The Saints are playing consecutive road games, but they impressed in a big way last week in beating the Patriots, 34-0.

The Texans are coming off a tough loss to the Falcons.

C.J. Stroud has been outstanding, but this Saints defense is a big challenge.

Prisco thinks the Saints will limit Stroud and find a way to win this one.

Prisco likes the Saints to win 24-17 and cover the spread.

New England Patriots @ Las Vegas Raiders(-3.0) (O/U:41.5)

This contest pits Josh McDaniels against his former boss, Bill Belichick.

The Raiders are coming off a Monday night victory, while the Patriots are coming off two awful losses in a row.

Prisco thinks the Patriots get back on track here and win 23-20 and cover the spread.

Arizona Cardinals @ Los Angeles Rams(-7.0) (O/U:48.5)

These two have been in a lot of games, even if their records aren’t great.

That’s a testament to coaching with their rosters.

Prisco believes the Rams have the much better quarterback in Matthew Stafford, which will be what gets them the victory.

He is taking the Rams to win 31-20 and cover the spread.

Philadelphia Eagles(-7.0) @ New York Jets (O/U:41.0)

The Jets beat the Broncos to right things a bit.

The defense has played well, and the offense has picked it up.

Philadelphia is 5-0, but it hasn’t quite looked as good as last year.

This will be a challenge against that Jets defense.

Look for the resurgent Jets run game to keep them in this one.

Eagles win 24-21 but the Jets will cover the spread.

Detroit Lions(-3.0) @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (O/U:44.0)

This is an enormous game for both teams.

The Lions are 4-1 after dominating the Panthers last week, while the 3-1 Bucs are coming off a bye.

Prisco believes this will be close, but the Bucs will find a way to win it late as Mayfield takes them to a late-game field goal for the triumph.

Tampa Bay wins 23-21 and the Bucs will cover the spread.

New York Giants @ Buffalo Bills(-14.0) (O/U:44.5)

The Bills return from London after a bad showing against Jacksonville.

The Giants are playing consecutive road games, and they are a mess right now.

Prisco believes Josh Allen lights it up.

Look for Buffalo to lay a big one on the Giants here as it gets back on track in impressive fashion.

Prisco likes Buffalo to win 37-14 and cover the spread.

Dallas Cowboys(-2.0) @ Los Angeles Chargers (O/U:50.5)

The Chargers are coming off a bye, while the Cowboys are coming off a disaster. Edge to the Chargers.

The Dallas defense had big issues with the 49ers offense, but Prisco thinks it can regroup here.

Dak Prescott will also get his offense going. He has to at some point.

The Chargers have defensive issues if you block them up front, which Dallas can do.

Dallas wins 23-21 and the Cowboys will cover the spread.