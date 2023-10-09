NFL Week 6 Schedule: Four Key Games To Watch In Week 6

Before we get to the NFL key games to watch in week 6, we will recap week 5.

Week 5 began with the Chicago Bears getting their first win of the season, defeating the Washington Commanders 40-20. Justin Fields threw for 287 passing yards and 4 passing TDs. DJ Moore recorded eight catches, 230 receiving yards, and 3 receiving TDs.

The Jacksonville Jaguars picked up a massive win in London, England, defeating the Buffalo Bills 25-20. Trevor Lawrence threw for 315 passing yards and one passing TD. Travis Etienne Jr had 136 rushing yards, two rushing TDs, four receptions, and 48 receiving yards. Calvin Ridley had seven catches for 122 receiving yards.

Detroit moved to 4-1, defeating the Carolina Panthers 42-24.

In a big divisional matchup, the Indianapolis Colts defeated the Tennessee Titans 23-16. Anthony Richardson suffered a grade 3 AC joint sprain in the game and could miss a month or more.

In another huge divisional contest, the Pittsburgh Steelers squeaked by to defeat the Baltimore Ravens 17-10. It was another awful performance on offense by Pittsburgh but they got bailed out once again by the defense.

The Eagles remained perfect, defeating the Los Angeles Rams 23-14.

Cincinnati looks to be back on track with a 34-20 victory against the Arizona Cardinals. Joe Burrow had his best game of the season and Ja’Marr Chase went bonkers. Chase had 15 catches, 192 receiving yards, and 3 receiving TDs.

The Jets defeated the Broncos 31-21 and the Chiefs defeated the Vikings 27-20.

In the game of the week, it was a complete blowout as the 49ers stomped the Cowboys 42-10.

Week 6 has four divisional matchups and many good non-divisional games to watch.

Below, we will look at four NFL key games to watch in week 6.

NFL Week 6: Four Key Games To Watch

Week 6 has four divisional matchups on tap and many good non-divisional contests.

Two teams are on a bye week.

We will list and discuss four key NFL games for week 6.

Baltimore Ravens(-3.5) @ Tennessee Titans (O/U:40.0)

This game will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.

Both teams are coming off divisional losses.

The Ravens lost an ugly game against the Steelers last week, a game they should have won.

The Titans lost 23-16 against the Colts last week.

Through the first five weeks, the Ravens have looked better than the Titans but with the game in London, England, this makes it a tricky one for both teams.

Also, history shows after the Steelers and Ravens face off, both teams struggle the following week.

Baltimore will be coming off a very physical game and then they need to travel all the way to London, England for this contest.

This will not be easy for the Ravens.

The Titans have not looked good on offense this season.

They are 28th in passing yards per game and 18th in rushing yards per game.

This feels like a low-scoring game in London, England.

Both teams will need to rebound after they each lost against a divisional opponent last week.

This is a key game to watch in week 6.

Indianapolis Colts @ Jacksonville Jaguars(-4.5) (O/U:45.5)

Both teams are coming off big wins last week.

In a big divisional matchup, the Colts defeated the Titans 23-16 in week 5.

However, rookie QB Anthony Richardson suffered a grade 3 AC joint sprain in the game and could miss a month or more.

Gardner Minshew will take over under center for the Colts.

The Jacksonville Jaguars picked up a massive win in London, England, defeating the Buffalo Bills 25-20.

Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne, and Calvin Ridley showed up big in week 5.

Both the Colts and Jags are tied for first in the AFC South, each having a 3-2 record.

Jacksonville already defeated the Colts in week 1, so they have the edge in the AFC South standings.

This is a must-win for the Colts if they want to have a chance to finish first in the division.

Going 0-2 against the Jags really hinders their chance of winning the AFC South.

Jacksonville will need their big three on offense to step up again in this divisional contest.

This is a critical divisional matchup and a key game to watch in week 6.

Detroit Lions(-3.0) @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (O/U:45.0)

Detroit kept rolling last week, defeating the Panthers 42-24.

This was Detroit’s third straight victory.

In the NFC, it seems like the Lions may be the third team to challenge the 49ers and Eagles.

The offense has been excellent for Detroit.

The Lions rank top 10 in passing yards per game and rushing yards per game.

Detroit is fourth in points per game, scoring over 30 points in three of their first five games and no less than 20 points in any game this season.

The defense has been much better this season for Detroit, as Aidan Hutchinson has taken a huge step forward in his second year.

Tampa Bay was on a bye week in week 5, which will benefit them heading into this big NFC showdown.

The Bucs sit first in the NFC South with a 3-1 record, while the Lions sit first in the NFC North with a 4-1 record.

This is a big matchup because if both teams do finish first in their division, this will have major playoff-seeding implications.

Detroit will look to continue their winning streak, while the Bucs look to be fresh after their bye week.

This is a key game to watch in week 6.

Dallas Cowboys (-2.0) @ Los Angeles Chargers (O/U:47.5)

In the game of the week in week 5, it was a complete blowout as the 49ers stomped the Cowboys 42-10.

Dallas had no answers on defense for San Francisco’s offense.

Prescott struggled mightily, throwing three interceptions and getting sacked three times.

Tony Pollard could not get anything going, rushing for 29 yards on eight attempts.

No receiver had 50 receiving yards last week.

It was a disaster of a game for the Cowboys.

Dallas faces a Chargers team that won two straight games before their week 5 bye.

With the bye week, the Chargers are hoping Austin Ekeler can return for this contest.

The Chargers should be well rested for this Monday Night Football showdown.

Los Angeles needs to win to keep up in the tough AFC, while Dallas needs to bounce back after getting embarrassed last week.

This Monday Night Football contest is a key game to watch in week 6.