Weather plays a significant role in deciding NFL games and in November, wind, rain, and snow could play a significant role in games.

In week 8, wind, rain, and cooler temperatures played a role in a few games.

Weather will not impact some games if they are played in a dome and there are four games of the 14 matchups in week 9 that will be played in a dome.

Below, we will discuss the NFL week 9 weather report.

NFL Week 9 Weather Report

In week 9, many games are facing colder temps, wind, and rain.

Rain, wind, and cooler temperatures are in the forecast for a bunch of week 9 games.

Scroll down to see the full NFL week 9 weather report.

Tennessee Titans @ Pittsburgh Steelers

This will be a night game and it is expected to be cold outside with temperatures expected to be around 34 degrees.

No rain or wind is in the forecast.

Overall, the weather should only have a minor impact on this contest.

With the cold, this gives the Steelers a bit of an edge.

Miami Dolphins @ Kansas City Chiefs

This game will be played in Frankfurt, Germany.

It will be a rainy contest with the chance of rain set at 75%.

Temperatures will be about 50 degrees.

Some wind is expected for this contest, with winds going from 9mph to 18mph during the game.

The weather will impact this contest as both teams like passing the ball a ton.

Minnesota Vikings @ Atlanta Falcons

This game will be played in a dome and weather will not be a factor.

Arizona Cardinals @ Cleveland Browns

The temperatures will be about 57 degrees.

Rain is possible with a 40% chance during the game.

Some wind is expected for this contest, with winds going from 9mph to 18mph during the game.

Another game where the weather will have an impact on the contest.

Los Angeles Rams @ Green Bay Packers

It will be cooler during the game, with temps expected to be 48 degrees.

Snow and rain showers are possible in the morning with some rain showers remaining during the afternoon.

The chance of rain for the game is set at 50%.

The weather favors the Packers in this contest.

Washington Commanders @ New England Patriots

Temperatures will be about 63 degrees for this contest.

Rain and wind are not in the forecast.

Weather will not impact this matchup.

Chicago Bears @ New Orleans Saints

This game will be played in a dome and weather will not be a factor.

Seattle Seahawks @ Baltimore Ravens

Temperatures will be about 70 degrees for this contest.

Rain and wind are not in the forecast.

Weather will not impact this matchup.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Houston Texans

This game will be played in a dome and weather will not be a factor.

Indianapolis Colts @ Carolina Panthers

Temperatures will be about 65 degrees for this contest.

Rain and wind are not in the forecast.

Weather will not impact this matchup.

New York Giants @ Las Vegas Raiders

This game will be played in a dome and weather will not be a factor.

Dallas Cowboys @ Philadelphia Eagles

Temperatures will be about 60 degrees for this contest.

Rain and wind are not in the forecast.

Weather will not impact this matchup.

Buffalo Bills @ Cincinnati Bengals

This will be a night game and it is expected to be cooler outside with temperatures expected to be around 48 degrees.

No rain or wind is in the forecast.

Overall, the weather should only have a minor impact on this contest.

Los Angeles Chargers @ New York Jets

This will be a night game and it is expected to be cooler outside with temperatures expected to be around 46 degrees.

There’s a 40% chance of rain during the Monday Night Football contest.

With it being cooler and a chance of rain, the weather gives the Jets a bit of an edge.