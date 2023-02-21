NHL West Where Parity Reigns Supreme

If you like parity then the NHL’s Western Conference is the place for you. Nine teams are separated by nine points. That could lead to a hectic few days before the trade deadline.

As of Tuesday night, a mere seven points separated the first-place Vegas Golden Knights and eighth-place Minnesota Wild with the Calgary Flames just two points behind the Wild.

With so many teams still in it, you can imagine the behind the scenes action is at a fever pitch.

Take Las Vegas where the Golden Knights placed Mark Stone on long –term injured reserve. The move will have positive salary cap implications for the team which will have an additional $9.5 million in cap room to work with.

Cap Space is Like Gold

The NHL trade deadline is Friday, March 3 which means contenders are trying to solidify their rosters quickly over the next few days. Additional cap space at this stage of the game can be massive. In this instance, Vegas can go after a player with a potentially higher cap hit instead of setting for one who fits in the budget.

The Golden Knights’ pool is up to $23.5 million with Stone joining goalie Robin Lehner and forward Nolan Patrick who are also on LTIR.

The Knights have plenty of options now if they decide to make a deal or two before the deadline.

Rumor mill is working overtime

One trade proposal that keeps popping up has San Jose’s Erik Karlsson going to the Edmonton Oilers.

The 32-year old is having his best NHL season and leads all defenseman in goals, assists and points. For the Sharks, it’s a great chance to get out from under Karlsson’s massive contract but there’s little doubt they’ll have to pay a share of the freight moving forward. ($11.5 million per year through 2027).

Still it’s fan to imagine Karlsson and Connor McDavid on the same team.

Are Kane’s days in Chicago numbered?

Patrick Kane is in the drivers seat when it comes to being traded. He can veto any deal thanks to his the “no-move” clause in his contract. His credentials are impeccable; 16 year veteran, Three-time Stanley Cup Champion and Finals MVP. He also hasn’t been to the playoffs since 2020. That fact might sway him in the direction of a contender like Vegas.