News

Noah Lyles Sweeps 100m And 200m At World Championships, First Man To Do So Since Usain Bolt

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Noah Lyles

American Noah Lyles has earned two gold medals at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

They are in the 100m and 200m, and he is the first sprinter to sweep both races at the World Championships since Usain Bolt did it in 2015.

On Sunday, Lyles came from behind to run past the competition to win the 100 in 9.83 seconds.

On Friday, Lyle won the 200m race in 19.52 seconds.


26-year-old Lyles was visibly emotional after capturing the 200.

This is the third straight year Lyles won the 200m at the World Championships.

He has an opportunity to go for gold one more time on Saturday when he runs one leg of the men’s 4x100m relay.

Lyles would match Bolt’s 2015 record of winning gold in all three events if the US wins gold in the relay.

 

Topics  
News
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To News

News
Shericka Jackson

Jamaican Shericka Jackson Wins 200m, Americans Gabrielle Thomas And Sha’Carri Richardson Finish 2nd And 3rd

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  2h
News
Shannon Sharpe
Shannon Sharpe Officially Joins ESPN’s First Take
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Aug 24 2023
News
NFL: NFL Honors-Red Carpet
Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay Moves To The Volume
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Aug 23 2023
News
A'ja Wilson
Top six single game point performances in WNBA history
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Aug 23 2023
News
Lonzo Ball's Alarming Injury Update
Lonzo Ball to Miss 2023-24 Season
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Aug 22 2023
News
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden
James Harden Fined for Public Trade Demands
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Aug 22 2023
News
skip bayless
Skip Bayless Announces New Undisputed Lineup With Richard Sherman, Keyshawn Johnson, And Michael Irvin
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Aug 22 2023
More News
Arrow to top