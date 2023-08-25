American Noah Lyles has earned two gold medals at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

They are in the 100m and 200m, and he is the first sprinter to sweep both races at the World Championships since Usain Bolt did it in 2015.

Men who achieved the #WorldAthleticsChamps 100m/200m double. 1999🇺🇸Maurice Greene

2005🇺🇸Justin Gatlin

2007🇺🇸Tyson Gay

2009🇯🇲Usain Bolt

2013🇯🇲Usain Bolt

2015🇯🇲Usain Bolt

2023🇺🇸Noah Lyles pic.twitter.com/PNV8PDHMe4 — Travis Miller (@travismillerx13) August 25, 2023

On Sunday, Lyles came from behind to run past the competition to win the 100 in 9.83 seconds.

Noah Lyles just RAN DOWN THE FIELD running 9.83 to win WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Gold in the Men’s 100m. pic.twitter.com/67guiJpJqa — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) August 20, 2023

On Friday, Lyle won the 200m race in 19.52 seconds.

DOUBLE GOLD Noah Lyles sweeps the 100m and 200m Golden just now in the 200m in a time of 19.52 pic.twitter.com/pW0L9HxS2O — Devin Heroux (@Devin_Heroux) August 25, 2023

What a week for Noah Lyles!@LylesNoah reacts to becoming the first man to win the 100m and the 200m at a world championships since Usain Bolt in 2015. #WorldAthleticsChamps pic.twitter.com/nhCcVIebKv — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 25, 2023



26-year-old Lyles was visibly emotional after capturing the 200.

This is the third straight year Lyles won the 200m at the World Championships.

He has an opportunity to go for gold one more time on Saturday when he runs one leg of the men’s 4x100m relay.

Lyles would match Bolt’s 2015 record of winning gold in all three events if the US wins gold in the relay.

Noah Lyles can talk the talk, and walk the walk. He is #WorldAthleticsChamps 100m champion in 9.83. Could he be in store for triple gold? He will be favored in 200m, and USA will be favored in 4×100 relay. — David Woods (@DavidWoods007) August 20, 2023