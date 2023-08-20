News

Noah Lyles wins gold in men’s 100m at 2023 World Athletics Championships

Noah Lyles of Gainesville, Florida won the gold medal on Sunday in the most prestigious event of the International Association of Athletics Federations World Championship in Budapest, Hungary–the men’s 100 metres. Lyles posted a winning time of 9.83 seconds and reached the podium by five one-hundredths of a second.

The battle for second was historically close. Letslie Tebogo of Botswana, Zharnel Hughes of Great Britain and Oblique Seville of Jamaica all had times of 9.88. Tebogo won silver and Hughes won bronze.

Fourth career World Championship Gold Medal

Lyles has now won four gold medals in the history of the World Athletics Championships. He previously won gold in the men’s 200 metres and the men’s 4×100 metre relay at the 2019 International Association of Athletics Federations World Championship in Doha, Qatar, and gold in the men’s 200 metres at the 2023 International Association of Athletics Federations World Championship in Eugene, Oregon, United States. Lyles also won silver in the men’s 4×100 metre relay at the 2023 International Association of Athletics Federations World Championship in Eugene, an event where the United States were upset by Canada.

Lyles has won an Olympic bronze medal. He placed third at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021.

Lyles delivers with a personal best

Lyles had a previous best time of 9.86 seconds at a Diamond League event in Shanghai, China on May 18, 2019. The American record belongs to Tyson Gay of Lexington, Kentucky, who has a time of 9.69 seconds, which was set at the 2009 Golden Grand Prix in Shanghai, China on September 20, 2009. The world record belongs to Usain Bolt of Sherwood Content, Jamaica, who had a time of 9.58 seconds in winning gold at the 2009 World Championship in Berlin, Germany.

Can an American sprinter win the women’s 100 metres too?

One of the favourite to win the women’s 100 metre race at the World Championship in Budapest on Monday is American Sha’Carri Richardson of Dallas. Texas. Richardson has a personal best time of 10.71 seconds, which was set in the opening round of the 2023 United States Track and Field Championship in Eugene on July 6.

 

