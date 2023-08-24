Boxing News and Rumors

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois Ticket Prices, PPV Cost, Fight Card & Live Stream

Garrett Kerman
Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois will be live from the Tarczynski Arena in Wroclaw, Poland.

Oleksandr Usyk will be putting his WBA, IBF, and WBO World heavyweight titles on the line when he takes on Daniel Dubois for a unification bout to see who is the best heavyweight and the best boxer on the planet this Saturday night

For boxing fans in the US, this fight will cost just a $9.99 a month subscription or $99.99 annual subscription to ESPN+. For boxing fans in the UK it will cost a monthly subscription to Sky Sports which is £9.99 a month or £99.99 annually.

Meanwhile, ticket prices for the event are going as high as $1,048.

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois Date, Time, Location, and TV Channel

  • 🥊 Boxing PPV: Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois
  • 📅 Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023
  • 🕙 When is Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois: 2:00 P.M. ET
  • 🏟 Where is Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois: Tarczynski Arena |Wroclaw, Poland
  • 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+
  • 🏆 Main Event: Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois
  • 📊 Boxing Stats: Oleksandr Usyk 20-0, 13 KO |  Daniel Dubois 19-1, 18 KO

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois Ticket Prices

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois Fight Card

The highly anticipated fight between Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois for the undisputed heavyweight championship is set to take place on August 26, 2023, at the Tarczynski Arena in Wroclaw, Poland. This fight is expected to be one of the biggest boxing events of the year, with both fighters being the top heavyweights in all of boxing

Oleksandr Usyk is the unified WBA/WBC/WBO World heavyweight champion, with a record of 20-0-0 and 13 KOs. He is known for his powerful punches and his ability to control the pace of the fight. Usyk is a southpaw fighter with a height of 6’3″ and a reach of 78″. He is coming off a victory against Anthony Joshua by a split decision in August 2022.

Daniel Dubois, on the other hand, has a record of 19-1-0 and 18 KOs. He is an orthodox fighter with a height of 6’5″ and a reach of 78″. Dubois is known for his dangerous power and his ability to end the fight at any given moment. He is coming off a victory against Kevin Lerena in December 2022.

Both fighters have a lot to prove in this fight, with the winner being crowned the undisputed heavyweight champion. Usyk will be looking to defend his titles and prove that he is the best heavyweight fighter in the world, while Dubois will be looking to add another knockout on his resume and claim his spot as one of the top heavyweights in the sport.

Let’s take a look at the full fight card for Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois:

  • Oleksandr Usyk (C) vs Daniel Dubois (WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles)
  • Denys Berinchyk vs Anthony Yigit (lightweight)
  • Dmytro Mytrofanov vs Hamzah Sheeraz (middleweight)
  • Daniel Lapin vs Aro Schwartz (light-heavyweight)
  • Fiodor Czerkaszyn vs Anauel Ngamissengue (middleweight)
  • Rafal Wolczecki vs Roberto Arriaza (middleweight)
  • Vasile Cebotari vs Joel Julio (welterweight)
  • Nursultan Amanzholov vs Lazizbek Mullojonov (heavyweight)
  • Oleksandr Solomennikov vs Piotr Gudel (featherweight)
  • Aadam Hamed vs TBA (super-welterweight)
  • Ziyad Almaayouf vs Janos Penzes (super-lightweight)
  • Bryce Mills vs Damian Tymosz (super-lightweight)
  • Yaroslav Khartsyz vs Konrad Czajkowski (lightweight)

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois Odds

Moneyline Odds Play
Oleksandr Usyk -1250 BetOnline logo
Daniel Dubois +700 BetOnline logo

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
