Patrick Mahomes has already accomplished more in his five NFL seasons than other players do in a lifetime. Given that Mahomes is only 27, he’s got many years ahead of him before he needs to worry about his post playing career. Still the Chiefs QB has signaled what he would like to when his career is over.

Patrick Mahomes mentions he’s interested in becoming a GM and potentially an NFL owner after his career is over. Loves evaluating incoming rookies — Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) February 7, 2023

Mahomes wouldn’t be the first superstar QB to become an NFL General Manager. John Elway had varying degrees of success in Denver in that role. Not all former players make good front office guys although there is one very notable exception.

Ozzie Knows Football

Ozzie Newsome is in a class of his own when it comes to players-turned-executives in pro football. He followed up a Hall of Fame playing career with a Hall-of-Fame-caliber tenure as a general manager, becoming the first African American GM in NFL history in 2002. The longtime Cleveland Browns tight end helped the Baltimore Ravens win a pair of Super Bowl titles and was among the most respected team-builders in the sport before he retired at the end of last season. Newsome’s first Ravens draft included two HOF’s Jonathan Ogden and Ray Lewis. He later selected Ed Reed who is considered one of the great defensive backs of all time and in his final year picked Lamar Jackson.

San Francisco’s Lynch Pin

Of the current crop of former players turned front office guru’s John Lynch of the San Francisco 49ers stands out. He was a nine-time Pro Bowler with Tampa Bay and Denver, and earned a Super Bowl ring with the Buccaneers in Super Bowl XXXVII. Lynch is also a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame (Class of 2021) and was named as the 2019 NFL Executive of the Year after the 49ers won the NFC Western division with a record of 13-3.

Like A Good Neighbor

Mahomes also discussed being an NFL owner someday but joked he’ll need to shoot “a lot more” State Farm commercials. He already has an ownership stake in three professional sports teams in Kansas City, including the women’s team The Current. He has also invested in the MLS club Sporting Kansas City and the Kansas City Royals.