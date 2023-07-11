Pete Alonso Knocked Out Of Home Run Derby After First Round

The Home Run Derby has become an annual tradition for New York Mets’ first baseman Pete Alonso, who made a name for himself by winning the event twice in a row in 2019 and 2021. The Polar Bear’s run as the sport’s Derby king came to an end last season when he was eliminated by Seattle Mariners’ rookie sensation Julio Rodriguez in an epic semifinal showdown. After hinting that he wouldn’t participate unless he made the All-Star Team, Alonso was back for another shot at a Derby crown this year but was eliminated in the first round, once again falling to Rodriguez.

Alonso was the No. 2 seed in the Derby’s bracket and drew a matchup with Rodriguez, the hometown representative for the Mariners who got to go first. Rodriguez put on an epic show, slugging 41 homers over the course of four minutes (counting bonus time earned when he hit two homers over 440 feet), to put up a total so huge that it would have taken a miracle for Alonso to pass it.

Things weren’t set up well for Alonso, who’s preferred batting practice pitcher had to bow out of the event due to forearm tendinitis. Mets’ batting practice pitcher Aaron Meyers stepped in to throw to Alonso but the two were never able to get in sync, leading Alonso to bow out after slugging 21 homers in four minutes.

The finals came down to a duel between Tampa Bay’s Randy Arozarena and Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr, who was making his return to the Derby after losing an epic final to Alonso in 2019 back in Cleveland. The title ultimately went to Guerrero, who hit 25 homers compared to 23 for Arozarena.