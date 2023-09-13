CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco has released his NFL week 2 expert picks and predictions.

Pete Prisco’s NFL Week 2 Expert Picks & Predictions

Minnesota Vikings @ Philadelphia Eagles(-7.0) (O/U:48.5

While the Eagles won in week 1, they did not look sharp.

Prisco believes they will have a stronger performance in week 2 at home.

Being a primetime game, Cousins has not shown up in these situations.

Prisco likes the Eagles to win big and cover the spread. He predicts a Philly victory 30-16.

Green Bay Packers(-1.5) @ Atlanta Falcons (O/U:40.5)

Both the Packers and Falcons were victorious in week 1 and looked good.

Despite Green Bay playing their second consecutive road game, Prisco believes they are the better team in this matchup.

Prisco thinks Green Bay’s defense will limit the Atlanta offense, while Jordan Love will continue to play well.

He is taking the Packers to win and cover the spread, predicting a 27-21 victory for the Packers.

Las Vegas Raiders @ Buffalo Bills(-9.5) (O/U: 47.5)

Prisco believes the Bills will be fuming after losing week 1 and he thinks Josh Allen will bounce back in a big way in week 2.

He believes Allen will throw for 340 yards and three touchdowns to quiet his critics as the Bills get back on track.

Prisco is taking the Bills to win 33-23 and cover the spread.

Baltimore Ravens @ Cincinnati Bengals(-3.5) (O/U:46.0)

Despite Joe Burrow and the Bengals having a horrible showing in week 1, Prisco thinks that will change in week 2.

Baltimore has some injury concerns on the offensive line which could be troublesome in this contest.

Prisco doesn’t believe the Bengals will go 0-2 to start the year.

Pete Prisco’s NFL week 2 expert picks and predictions for this contest is Cincinnati wins 27-20 and covers the spread.

Seattle Seahawks @ Detroit Lions(-6.0) (O/U:47.0)

Detroit was impressive in their opening road victory over the Chiefs, while the Seahawks were bad in losing at home to the Rams.

He believes Goff will put up impressive numbers while the Lions will put pressure on Geno Smith.

Pete Prisco’s NFL week 2 expert picks and predictions for this contest is Detroit wins 29-20 and covers the spread.

Indianapolis Colts(-1.0) @ Houston Texans (O/U:39.5)

This is a battle of two rookie quarterbacks who didn’t play well last week.

Anthony Richardson had some moments for the Colts, but not enough.

C.J. Stroud was bad in week 1.

Prisco is backing the home team and thinks the Texans will win 19-16 and cover the spread.

Kansas City Chiefs(-3.0) @ Jacksonville Jaguars (O/U:51.0)

Prisco believes this will be a shootout featuring two of the top QBs in the NFL.

He thinks Trevor Lawrence and the offensive line will be better in week 2.

In a shocker, he thinks the Chiefs start the season 0-2.

Pete Prisco’s NFL week 2 expert picks and predictions for this contest is Jacksonville wins 31-30 and covers the spread.

Chicago Bears @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers(-3.0) (O/U:41.0)

The Bucs are playing their home opener after a tough road victory at Minnesota.

Chicago was awful in its home loss to the Packers.

Prisco believes this will carry over in week 2.

He thinks Baker Mayfield will be able to take advantage of a Chicago defense that had issues in week 1.

Prisco is taking the Bucs to win 28-16 and cover the spread.

Los Angeles Chargers(-3.0) @ Tennessee Titans (O/U:45.0)

Prisco thinks the Chargers’ defense will play better in week 2 against a bad offensive line.

That will lead to turnovers again for the Titans and short fields, which Justin Herbert will take advantage of with his arm.

Pete Prisco’s NFL week 2 expert picks and predictions for this contest are the Chargers will win 25-17 and cover the spread.

New York Giants(-5.5) @ Arizona Cardinals (O/U:40.0)

The Cardinals had six sacks, which Prisco believes is not good for a Giants line that was brutalized against Dallas.

This is now a tougher game for the Giants than expected.

He thinks the Cardinals hang around.

Prisco is still taking the Giants to win 23-21 but the Cardinals will cover the spread.

San Franicsco 49ers(-8.0) @ Los Angeles Rams (O/U:44.5)

Prisco thinks the Rams will be in a lot of games this season because of Sean McVay.

This game will be no different.

Prisco believes this game will be a lot closer than the spread indicates.

Prisco is still taking the 49ers to win 24-22 but the Rams will cover the spread.

New York Jets @ Dallas Cowboys(-9.5) (O/U:39.5)

Zach Wilson will be under center for the Jets after Aaron Rodgers suffered a torn Achilles in week 1.

The Cowboys’ front will pose big problems for the Jets offensive line.

Pete Prisco’s NFL week 2 expert picks and predictions for this contest are the Cowboys will win 26-13 and cover the spread.

Washington Commanders @ Denver Broncos(-3.5) (O/U:38.0)

The Commanders won last week but didn’t look good doing so.

Denver lost at home to the Raiders.

The problem with the Denver offense was they didn’t drive the ball down the field.

Prisco believes this will be challenging here against a good Washington defense.

Prisco is taking the underdog here with the Commanders winning 23-17.

Miami Dolphins (-2.5) @ New England Patriots (O/U:46.5)

Miami is coming off a high-flying offensive victory against the Chargers.

Tua Tagovailoa was outstanding in that game.

The Patriots lost to the Eagles, but the defense played well.

Prisco believes the New England defense will keep them in this game as they slow down the high-flying Dolphins.

Pete Prisco’s NFL week 2 expert picks and predictions for this contest are the Patriots will win 24-23 and cover the spread.

New Orleans Saints(-3.0) @ Carolina Panthers (O/U:40.0)

New Orleans will come into the matchup with a 1-0 record, while the Panthers lost to the Falcons last week.

Bryce Young struggled against Atlanta in week 1 and will face a more stingy defense in the Saints.

Prisco believes Young will struggle against while Derek Carr will play well for the Saints.

Pete Prisco’s NFL week 2 expert picks and predictions for this contest are the Saints will win 24-16 and cover the spread.

Cleveland Browns(-2.0) @ Pittsburgh Steelers (O/U:39.5)

Cleveland’s defense was impressive in the victory over the Bengals.

Pittsburgh’s offense really struggled last week.

Prisco feels this will carry over in week 2 and he is taking the Browns to win 23-17 and cover the spread.