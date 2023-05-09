News

Phoenix Duo of Durant, Booker Go for NBA Playoff Series Lead in Denver

Bob Harvey
Sports Editor
Durant and Booker

Kevin Durant and Devin Booker look to continue their high scoring ways when they lead the Phoenix Suns into Denver on Tuesday night for Game 5 of their second round NBA playoff series.

Game time is set for 10:00 p.m. ET at Ball Arena. BetOnline has the Nuggets as -5 point favorites with the total at 227.5/-110.

Denver and the LA Lakers (+185) are now co-favorites to win the Western Conference. The Nuggets at +450 are the third choice to take the NBA title behind the Celtics +165 and Lakers +400.

Phoenix Suns (51-40, 2-2)

Devin Booker and Kevin Durant scored 36 points apiece as the Suns recorded a 129-124 victory over the Nuggets on Sunday night. It evened their Western Conference semifinals at two games apiece.

Booker was 14-for-18 with 12 assists while Durant added 11 rebounds and six assists.

Landry Shamet became a surprise hero off the bench scoring 14 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter:

Shamet a factor on defense too

Aside from Durant and Booker scoring seemingly at will, there was one other takeaway from Game 4. It was Shamet’s defense on Jamal Murray. Murray had just 13 points while Shamet was on him and they weren’t all easy looks. Phoenix needed someone who could bother Murray defensively, and Shamet proved to be that guy on Sunday. It worked in Game 4, and if Shamet can keep that going, then that’s one less offensive threat Phoenix has to worry about.

Denver Nuggets (59-32, 2-2)

Nikola Jokic did everything he could to will the Nuggets to victory. The Joker scored 53 points, his career best in the postseason or the regular season:

Jokic hit 20 of 30 field goal attempts and also had 11 assists.

Jamal Murray contributed 28 points and seven assists and Michael Porter Jr. added 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Nuggets.

In Search of Defense

After Game 4, Nuggets coach Michael Malone said that Denver left its defense back at home, after Booker and Durant torched them in back-to-back games. That will be the biggest focus for the Nuggets in Game 5, because it was clear that regardless of the number of points Jokic put up, it didn’t mean anything when they couldn’t get a stop on the other end.

