German Marquez picked an inconvenient time to be an ace again.

His seven innings of one-hit ball led his Rockies to a 1-0 victory over the Mets on Sunday. We knew the Mets’ dugout was a little punchy on a day game after a night game.

Carlos Carrasco is keeping track of Max Scherzer's strikeouts with a little help from the bobblehead 😂 pic.twitter.com/4pI747tn3X — SNY (@SNYtv) August 28, 2022

But their lineup was just as punchy, and by the end of the game they were missing on high sliders from Carlos Estevez and Daniel Bard and in the process, missed on a golden opportunity to sweep the Rockies and put pressure on the Braves tonight. Shame too, because Max Scherzer was brilliant for this side, striking out eleven and giving up just four hits and a run scoring sac fly in seven innings. He seemed to be on a mission to complete Pedro Martinez’s mission. But obviously the members of the Mets’ lineup have never heard of or don’t care much about Pedro Martinez.

The good news is that three out of four against the Rockies is right where I pegged them for this series, and if the Braves lose on Sunday Night Baseball tonight, they will have lost two out of three, which is where I pegged that series, with the Mets remaining three games up on the Braves. The bad news is that now I have to spend the evening being the biggest Cardinals fan in the world, which means I have to drink Budweiser and develop a superiority complex. Wish me luck.

Today’s Hate List