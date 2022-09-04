Quinn Ewers Says Car Towed While Playing

As Quinn Ewers was busy leading his Texas Longhorns to a 52-10 victory, his car was getting towed by Texas Campus Police

Texas Longhorns quarterback, Quinn Ewers took to Twitter after the convincing win over Louisiana-Monroe to express his incredulity that his car had been towed during the game. “How’d I get towed during the game ,” Ewers wondered on Twitter.

How’d I get towed during the game🤣 — Quinn Ewers (@QuinnEwers) September 4, 2022

Ewers was busy throwing for 225 yards and 2 touchdowns in the Texas season opener. He is the new starting quarterback for the Longhorns since Casey Thompson transferred to Nebraska this offseason. Texas were 37.5-point favorites against the Warhawks and played like it.

The Longhorns took an early lead after just 90 seconds when they blocked a punt and took it back for the opening score of the game. Towards the end of the first quarter, Ewers threw for his first touchdown to give them a 14-3 advantage. A field goal and a Roschon Johnson rushing touchdown saw the lead extend to 24-3 at the break. Ewers came out in the third quarter and threw another touchdown pass to running back, Bijan Robinson. With the game well under control, the starters gave way around halfway through the third. This would have been a good time for Ewers to check on his vehicle! However, it was not to be and the towing company had a new temporary toy.

Ewers’ Heisman Odds and Texas Natty Odds Shorten

After his display, Ewers’ Heisman odds are down to +4000 with the Texas Longhorns national championship odds hovering somewhere between +5000 and +8000 depending on your chosen bookie. They have a long way to go to justify those sort of prices in my eyes. If you think it is warranted, then now would be the time to pull the trigger. Alabama come to Texas next week and should they win that, these prices will shorten drastically. As my grandfather, a former British SAS operator would say, ‘Who Dares Wins’. Good luck with that on this one, gramps!