Ranking The Top 10 Games To Watch In The 2023 NFL Season

Each season, the NFL provides many must-see games.

Sometimes the best games are the unexpected ones.

The 2023 NFL season will be no different.

There are some tremendous games to circle on the NFL schedule.

We will get two matchups between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys, a repeat of last year’s Super Bowl matchup, and much more.

Below, we take a look at the top 10 games to watch for the 2023 NFL season.

Top 10 Games To Watch In The 2023 NFL Season

There are many games for fans to look forward to this NFL season.

Below are some very intriguing games but just missed out on cracking the top 10 list.

Miami Dolphins @ Los Angeles Chargers, Week 1

New York Jets @ Dallas Cowboys, Week 2

Baltimore Ravens vs Cincinnati Bengals, Week 2 & Week 11

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens, Week 5 & Week 18

Dallas Cowboys @ San Francisco 49ers, Week 5

Dallas Cowboys @ Los Angeles Chargers, Week 6

Philadelphia Eagles @ New York Jets, Week 6

Miami Dolphins @ Philadelphia Eagles, Week 7

Los Angeles Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs, Week 7 & Week 18

Houston Texans @ Carolina Panthers, Week 8

New York Jets @ New York Giants, Week 8

Buffalo Bills @ Cincinnati Bengals, Week 9

Los Angeles Chargers @ New York Jets, Week 9

Baltimore Ravens @ Los Angeles Chargers, Week 12

Cincinnati Bengals @ Jacksonville Jaguars, Week 13

Dallas Cowboys @ Buffalo Bills, Week 15

Dallas Cowboys @ Miami Dolphins, Week 16

Baltimore Ravens @ San Francisco 49ers, Week 16

Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings, Week 16 & Week 18

Now, we will get to the top 10 games to watch in the 2023 NFL season.

10. Buffalo Bills @ Los Angeles Chargers, Week 16

This matchup features two of the very best QBs in the league, Josh Allen and Justin Herbert.

Not only does it showcase two of the top QBs, but it is also very late in the season.

This game could have major playoff implications on the line.

Both the Bills and Chargers are expected to be good and both will be in the playoff hunt.

The reason this matchup is listed over the Cowboys @ 49ers in week 5 is because it is very late in the season.

Barring a flex, this game currently will be played on December 23 at 8 pm on Peacock, which may not sit well with fans if they do not have the streaming service.

The Bills vs Chargers matchup is a must-watch game in the 2023 NFL season.

9. Detroit Lions @ Kansas City Chiefs, Week 1

This is the very first matchup of the 2023 NFL season, so, of course, it has to be listed as a must-watch.

The Detroit Lions are expected to be very good this season and the Kansas City Chiefs are looking to get things started right on their way to repeat as champions.

Patrick Mahomes in primetime is always a must-see.

Detroit fans are not used to seeing their team in primetime, so this will be thrilling for the fan base.

The week 1 contest will be played on September 7 at 8:20 PM on NBC.

NFL kicks off the season with a banger and Lions vs Chiefs is a must-watch for all NFL fans.

8. Kansas City Chiefs @ New York Jets, Week 4

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will go on the road in a Sunday Night Football matchup to take on Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets.

This game will be played on October 1 at 8:20 PM on NBC.

Two future first-ballot Hall of Fame QBs will face each other in a game featuring two of the best teams in the AFC.

No team has been discussed more this offseason than the Jets after acquiring Aaron Rodgers.

New York’s defense was excellent last year but their QB play was horrendous.

They made a drastic move acquiring Rodgers, which makes the Jets one of the most interesting teams this NFL season.

While it is earlier in the season, this game could have playoff seeding on the line.

The Chiefs vs Jets matchup is one of the more intriguing games for NFL fans to watch this season.

7. New York Jets vs Buffalo Bills, Week 1 & Week 11

The NFL put the New York Jets at home in week one on Monday Night Football against their division rival, Buffalo Bills.

This will be Aaron Rodgers’ first regular season game with the Jets and it is a primetime game against Josh Allen and the Bills.

The week 1 matchup will be on September 11 at 8:15 PM on ABC.

The week 11 matchup, is currently scheduled for November 19 at 4:25 PM on CBS, barring a flex.

Both matchups have major divisional implications.

These two teams are expected to be two of the top teams in the AFC and will battle it out for the division crown.

Both matchups featuring the Jets and Bills are must-see games for NFL fans.

6. Buffalo Bills @ Philadelphia Eagles, Week 12

While this matchup does not feature two teams in the same division or conference, it still features two of the best teams in the NFL.

Josh Allen and the Bills will take on Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles.

The matchup is set for November 26 at 4:25 PM on CBS, barring a flex.

A late-season matchup featuring two of the best teams in the league is a must-see contest.

Both teams are expected to be Super Bowl contenders and a loss this late in the season could be costly.

Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts are two of the most exciting QBs to watch in the league.

This matchup showcases two of the best teams in the league and makes for a must-watch contest

Top Five Games To Watch In The 2023 NFL Season

Now, we will get to the top five games to watch for the 2023 NFL season.

These are the games all NFL fans must circle on the schedule.

The two matchups featuring division rivals Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles kick off the top-five list.

5. Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles, Week 9 & Week 14

Division matchups are always more thrilling as both teams are very familiar and there is a lot on the line.

There may not be a better divisional matchup than the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles.

Both teams are expected to be two of the top three teams in the NFC.

The Cowboys are the most popular team in the NFL and the Eagles have a massive fan base.

Last season, both teams had a top offense and defense in the league, with the Eagles making it all the way to the Super Bowl.

The week 9 matchup will be on November 5 at 4:25 PM on FOX, barring a flex.

The week 14 matchup will be on December 10 at 8:20 PM on NBC, barring a flex.

Philly will be at home in week 9 and the Cowboys will be at home for the week 14 contest.

If one of these teams wins both matchups, this sets them up perfectly to take control of the division.

Both matchups featuring the Cowboys and Eagles are must-watch for NFL fans this season.

4. Buffalo Bills @ Kansas City Chiefs, Week 14

Whenever the Bills and Chiefs square off, it is typically a classic game.

These two teams have battled in the regular season and playoffs and have put on bangers.

Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes always put on a show against each other.

The week 14 matchup will be on December 10 at 4:25 PM on CBS, barring a flex.

With it being later in the season, this contest will have major playoff implications.

This contest features two of the best teams in the NFL.

Buffalo vs Kansas City is a must-watch game for NFL fans this season.

3. San Francisco 49ers @ Philadelphia Eagles, Week 13

The San Francisco 49ers will take on the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC Championship game rematch.

If not for injuries, the 49ers had a great chance of knocking out the Eagles last year.

These two teams are once again expected to be the top two teams in the conference.

It is later in the season, which means massive playoff implications.

The week 13 matchup will be on December 3 at 4:25 PM on FOX, barring a flex.

Both teams had a top offense and defense last year.

This season should be no different unless there are significant injuries to either team.

The 49ers vs Eagles contest will have a lot on the line and makes for one of the more interesting games to watch this NFL season.

2. Philadelphia Eagles @ Kansas City Chiefs, Week 11

The Eagles will take on the Chiefs in a Super Bowl rematch.

This could also be a preview for another SB contest between these two teams.

The Eagles remain the best team in the NFC and the Chiefs remain the best team in the AFC.

Super Bowl LVII was a classic, that saw the Chiefs come out on top 38-35.

Both Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes put on a show in the biggest game of the year.

The spotlight was not too big for either QB.

It was tough not to put the Super Bowl rematch number one but this is a must-watch game for all NFL fans.

1. Cincinnati Bengals @ Kansas City Chiefs, Week 17

The Bengals vs Chiefs is a rematch of each of the last two years’ AFC Championship games.

Last year, the Chiefs knocked out the Bengals but two years ago, the Bengals eliminated the Chiefs in the AFCCG.

These two teams have built quite a rivalry.

There has been a lot of talking from both sides.

Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow are the top two QBs in the NFL.

The last four games between these two teams have been decided by three points with the Bengals winning three of the last four meetings.

The week 17 matchup will be on December 31 at 4:25 PM on CBS, barring a flex.

This is a week 17 matchup, which means significant playoff implications.

Whenever the Bengals and Chiefs square off, it is a must-see matchup and this contest will be no different.

With it being a week 17 matchup and each of the last four meetings between these two teams decided by three points, this is the most must-watch game for NFL fans.