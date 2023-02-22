Ranking The Top 10 Third Basemen Ahead Of The 2023 MLB Season

A third baseman must have quick reflexes, a good glove, and a strong throwing arm.

The third baseman on the team has the longest throw of any infielder to first base, so it is often the player with the best arm on the team, and a good glove for fielding grounders will play the third base position.

Some of the best batters in the league play the third base position.

Below, we break down the top 10 third basemen entering the 2023 MLB season.

The Top 10 Third Basemen Entering The 2023 MLB Season

Unfortunately, some talented third basemen had to be left off the top 10 list.

Yoan Moncada was one of numerous White Sox players that struggled through an injury-riddled 2022 season. He played 104 games last year and had 41 runs, 84 hits, 18 doubles, 12 home runs, 51 RBIs, and a poor .212 batting average. Moncada looked like a rising superstar in 2018 and 2019 but has not lived up to it in the last couple of seasons. Moncada does not make the top 10 list of third basemen for the 2023 MLB season.

Brandon Drury was having a standout season with the Cincinnati Reds last season but his batting stats spiraled when he was not playing at Great American Park and when he got traded to the San Diego Padres. He will play for the Los Angeles Angels in the 2023 MLB season and he will bat lower in the batting order. Drury will not have as much success on the Angels as he had playing at home for the Reds. He missed the top 10 list of third basemen for the 2023 MLB season.

Eugenio Suarez had 31 home runs last season, which ranked third among third basemen last season. He also ranked top 10 among third basemen in runs, doubles, and RBIs. However, he only had a .236 batting average and he struck out the most times out of any third baseman last year. Suarez’s batting average is always low and he strikes out frequently. While he is a great source of power, Suarez does not make the list of the top 10 third basemen in the 2023 MLB season.

Jose Miranda kicks off the top 10 list of third basemen for the 2023 MLB season.

10. Jose Miranda

Jose Miranda had a solid first year in the MLB.

He was able to play in 125 games as a rookie, which will help him take a huge step forward in his second year.

Last season, Miranda had 45 runs, 119 hits, 25 doubles, 15 home runs, 66 RBIs, a .268 batting average, .325 OBP, .426 SLG, and .751 OPS.

He did not join the Twins’ batting lineup till the start of May last season.

With his rookie year under his belt, Miranda will be more disciplined at the plate in his second season, which will improve his offensive numbers.

He will bat fourth in a good Minnesota batting lineup, which will also help his offensive numbers.

Jorge Polanco, Carlos Correa, and Byron Buxton will bat 1-3 ahead of Miranda.

Miranda will have numerous opportunities to knock in runners batting behind Polanco, Correa, and Buxton.

Look for Miranda to improve in his second season and be a key contributor to Minnesota’s offense.

Expect him to have over 60 runs, 145 hits, 30 doubles, 25 home runs, and 85 RBIs, and to improve his batting average to over .275 in the upcoming 2023 MLB season.

Miranda will improve upon his rookie season and have a strong 2023 campaign and he will have a top-10 season among third basemen.

9. Max Muncy

The 2022 MLB season for Max Muncy was a down year.

He hit under the Mendoza line (.196 batting average) last season.

However, he still walked 90 times, posted an OPS over .700, and he handled the transition to third base after Freddie Freeman’s signing fairly well.

Muncy is looking to get back to 2021 season form, where he had a much better year.

In 2021, he had 95 runs, 124 hits, 26 doubles, 36 home runs, 94 RBIs, a .249 batting average, .368 OBP, .527 SLG, and .895 OPS in 144 games and 592 at-bats.

Last season, Muncy had 69 runs, 91 hits, 22 doubles, 21 home runs, 69 RBIs, a .196 batting average, .329 OBP, .384 SLG, and .713 OPS.

He ranked 13th in runs, 24th in hits, 21st in doubles, 11th in home runs, and 12th in RBIs among third basemen last season.

Muncy ranked 21st in batting average, 13th in OBP, 18th in SLG, and 19th in OPS among third basemen that qualified with at least 3.1 plate appearances per team game played last season.

Muncy started heating up in August and September last season, which gives hope he will go back to 2021 form.

He is in a prime position to succeed in a tremendous offense.

Muncy will bat fourth with Mookie Betts batting leadoff, Freddie Freeman batting second, and Will Smith batting third for one of the best offenses in the league.

Expect him to have over 70 runs, 120 hits, 25 doubles, 25 home runs, and 85 RBIs, and to improve his batting average to over .240 in the upcoming 2023 MLB season.

Muncy will have a bounce-back season and have a top 10 season among third basemen in the 2023 MLB season.

8. Matt Chapman

Matt Chapman was a superb fielder with the Oakland Athletics but saw his defensive metrics dip to solid in his first season with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Offensively, Chapman is not someone who will hit for a high batting average but when you combine his run-producing ability with above-average fielding, he is a very valuable player.

Chapman will be 30 years old in April and he is entering a contract year.

One good news for Chapman on offense is his exit velocities returned to pre-hip surgery levels, ranking in the 93rd percentile.

Last season, Chapman had 83 runs, 123 hits, 27 doubles, 27 home runs, 76 RBIs, a .229 batting average, .324 OBP, .433 SLG, and .757 OPS.

He ranked seventh in runs, 14th in hits, tied for 12th in doubles, tied for seventh in home runs, and 10th in RBIs among third basemen last season.

Chapman ranked 18th in batting average, 15th in OBP, 10th in SLG, and 12th in OPS among third basemen that qualified with at least 3.1 plate appearances per team game played last season.

The Rogers Centre will be more hitter-friendly in the 2023 MLB season.

Right Center Field alley will be moving in from 375 to 357 feet.

Left Center Field will be moving in from 375 to 366 feet.

Center Field will move in from 400 to 397 feet.

Rogers Centre is going to be even more hitter-friendly moving forward.

Per sources, here are the expected new dimensions.

RCF alley moving in from 375 to 357(!) feet.

LCF 375 to 366.

CF from 400 to 397.

RCF alley moving in from 375 to 357(!) feet.

LCF 375 to 366.

CF from 400 to 397.

Lines expected to stay same at 328.

This will help Chapman’s offensive numbers go up in the 2023 MLB season.

Expect him to have over 80 runs, 130 hits, 25 doubles, 30 home runs, and 85 RBIs, and to improve his batting average to approximately .240 in the upcoming 2023 MLB season.

Chapman will have a top 10 season among third basemen in the 2023 MLB season.

7. Yandy Diaz

Yandy Diaz is not going to compete for a Gold Glove Award but he has blossomed into an on-base machine.

Since the start of the 2021 MLB season, Diaz has a .378 on-base percentage, which ranks seventh among all qualified batters.

Diaz saw the most playing time of his career last year, suiting up in 137 games in the 2022 MLB season.

Last season, Diaz had 71 runs, 140 hits, 33 doubles, nine home runs, 57 RBIs, a .296 batting average, .401 OBP, .423 SLG, and .824 OPS.

He ranked 12th in runs, ninth in hits, eighth in doubles, tied for 27th in home runs, and 18th in RBIs among third basemen last year.

Diaz ranked second in batting average, first in OBP, 14th in SLG, and sixth in OPS among third basemen that qualified with at least 3.1 plate appearances per team game played last season.

Diaz is expected to bat leadoff for the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2023 MLB season.

He gets on base frequently, so it is wise to put him in as the leadoff batter.

Expect him to have over 85 runs, 150 hits, 35 doubles, 10 home runs, and 60 RBIs, and to improve his batting average to approximately .300 in the upcoming 2023 MLB season.

Diaz will improve offensively in his third season of playing over 130 games if he can remain healthy and he will have a top 10 season among third basemen in the 2023 MLB season.

6. Alex Bregman

Alex Bregman may never match his production from the 2018 and 2019 seasons but he remains one of the most productive third basemen in the league.

Bregman gets to bat third in one of the best lineups in all of baseball.

Jose Altuve bats leadoff, followed by Michael Brantley batting second, and Yordan Alvarez and Jose Abreu will bat fourth and fifth behind Bregman.

Bregman was able to stay healthy last season, playing in 155 games, after playing in just 91 games in 2021.

Last season, Bregman had 93 runs, 142 hits, 38 doubles, 23 home runs, 93 RBIs, a .259 batting average, .366 OBP, .454 SLG, and .820 OPS.

He ranked second in runs, eighth in hits, fifth in doubles, 10th in home runs, and tied for fourth in RBIs among third basemen last season.

Bregman ranked 13th in batting average, third in OBP, eighth in SLG, and seventh in OPS among third basemen that qualified with at least 3.1 plate appearances per team game played last season.

The benefit of playing in the Houston lineup will allow Bregman to keep up his offensive production or even improve.

Expect him to have over 95 runs, 145 hits, 35 doubles, 25 home runs, and 95 RBIs, and to keep his batting average to approximately .260 in the upcoming 2023 MLB season.

Bregman will once again be a top third baseman in the league and he will have a top 10 season among third basemen in the 2023 MLB season.

The Top 5 Third Basemen Entering The 2023 MLB Season

Now, we get to the top-five third basemen in the MLB.

Austin Riley kicks off the top-five list of third basemen entering the 2023 MLB season.

5. Austin Riley

Austin Riley is one of the most underrated stars in the MLB.

Riley was an All-Star for the first time in the 2022 MLB season.

He finished sixth in NL MVP voting last year.

Riley still has some plate discipline issues, which is why he struck out 168 times in 615 at-bats last season.

He has played 159 or more games in back-to-back years.

Last season, Riley had 90 runs, 168 hits, 39 doubles, 38 home runs, 93 RBIs, a .273 batting average, .349 OBP, .528 SLG, and .878 OPS.

He ranked tied for third in runs, tied for second in hits, fourth in doubles, first in home runs, and tied for fourth in RBIs among third basemen last year.

Riley ranked ninth in batting average, ninth in OBP, third in SLG, and fourth in OPS among third basemen that qualified with at least 3.1 plate appearances per team game played last season.

Atlanta has a good batting lineup, which will give Riley the chance to replicate or improve upon his already impressive numbers.

Expect him to have over 90 runs, 165 hits, 40 doubles, 35 home runs, and 95 RBIs, and to keep his batting average to approximately .275 in the upcoming 2023 MLB season.

Riley will have a top-five season among third basemen in the 2023 MLB season.

4. Rafael Devers

Rafael Devers has been playing in the Majors for six years and he will enter his seventh season in 2023 but he is still just 26 years old.

Devers basically earns straight A’s from Statcast as far as his percentile rankings go.

He played in 141 games in the 2022 MLB season.

Last season, Devers had 84 runs, 164 hits, 42 doubles, 27 home runs, 88 RBIs, a .295 batting average, .358 OBP, .521 SLG, and .879 OPS.

He ranked sixth in runs, tied for fourth in hits, tied for second in doubles, tied for seventh in home runs, and sixth in RBIs among third basemen last season.

Devers ranked third in batting average, fourth in OBP, fourth in SLG, and third in OPS among third basemen that qualified with at least 3.1 plate appearances per team game played last season.

While Devers is a star, the rest of the Red Sox batting lineup is undesirable.

Compared to the other third basemen ranked in the top six, Devers has the worst batting lineup around him.

Devers’ offensive numbers may dip a little bit this season, not due to his talent but the team around him.

Expect him to have over 80 runs, 165 hits, 40 doubles, 30 home runs, and 85 RBIs, and to keep his batting average to approximately .295 in the upcoming 2023 MLB season.

Despite a poorer team around Devers, he is still one of the best players in the league and he will have an excellent season.

3. Manny Machado

Manny Machado is coming off arguably the best season of his career.

He finished second to Paul Goldschmidt in the NL MVP award voting.

While Machado may not be the all-time fielder at third base that he once was when he entered the league with the Baltimore Orioles a decade ago, he is still one of the most complete offensive players in the league.

He will be 31 years old in July.

Machado has played 150 games or more in back-to-back years and in 2019. The 2020 season was a shorter season.

Last season, Machado had 100 runs, 172 hits, 37 doubles, 32 home runs, 102 RBIs, a .298 batting average, .366 OBP, .531 SLG, and .898 OPS.

He ranked first in runs and hits, sixth in doubles, second in home runs, and third in RBIs among third basemen last season.

Machado ranked first in batting average and OPS and second in OBP and SLG among third basemen that qualified with at least 3.1 plate appearances per team game played last season.

He bats in an excellent lineup, which will only get better when Fernando Tatis returns in late April.

Machado will likely bat third in a lineup that features Juan Soto, Fernando Tatis, and Xander Bogaerts at the top of the order.

Expect him to have over 100 runs, 170 hits, 35 doubles, 30 home runs, and 100 RBIs, and to keep his batting average to approximately .300 in the upcoming 2023 MLB season.

Machado will once again have a tremendous season and have a top-three season among third basemen in the 2023 MLB season.

2. Jose Ramirez

Jose Ramirez is building a Hall of Fame resume.

He may not be the fielder that the person ranked first is but Ramirez has been one of the most consistent superstars in the MLB over the last six seasons.

Since the start of the 2017 season, Ramirez has made four All-Star game appearances and finished sixth or better in AL MVP award voting five times.

Over that same period, FanGraphs says that the only players who have accumulated more WAR than Ramirez are Aaron Judge, Mookie Betts, and Mike Trout.

He will be 31 years old in September and he has played over 150 games in back-to-back seasons.

Last season, Ramirez had 90 runs, 168 hits, 44 doubles, 29 home runs, 126 RBIs, 20 stolen bases, a .280 batting average, .355 OBP, .514 SLG, and .869 OPS.

He ranked third in runs, second in hits and stolen bases, first in doubles and RBIs, and fifth in home runs bases among third basemen last season.

Ramirez ranked seventh in batting average and OBP and fifth in SLG and OPS among third basemen that qualified with at least 3.1 plate appearances per team game played last season.

He bats in a good lineup, which will help Ramirez keep up his impressive offensive numbers.

Expect him to have over 90 runs, 170 hits, 40 doubles, 30 home runs, and 110 RBIs, and to keep his batting average to approximately .280 in the upcoming 2023 MLB season.

Ramirez will once again have an excellent season and be one of the best third basemen and players in the league once again.

1. Nolan Arenado

Nolan Arenado will go down as one of the best to ever play the third base position.

He has played in 10 seasons and he has 10 Gold Glove awards to show for it.

Additionally, he has won the Platinum Glove award, which is given to the best fielder in each league, for six straight years.

The only thing missing from Arenado’s impressive resume is an MVP award and a World Series title.

Even if Arenado never wins an MVP or a World Series, he has already done enough to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Arenado has played in over 145 games each year since 2015 except in 2020 when the season was much shorter.

Last season, Arenado had 73 runs, 163 hits, 42 doubles, 30 home runs, 103 RBIs, a .293 batting average, .358 OBP, .533 SLG, and .891 OPS.

He ranked 11th in runs, sixth in hits, second in doubles and RBIs, and fourth in home runs among third basemen last season.

Arenado ranked fourth in batting average, fifth in OBP, first in SLG, and second in OPS among third basemen that qualified with at least 3.1 plate appearances per team game played last season.

He bats in a good lineup, which will help Arenado keep up his impressive offensive numbers.

Expect him to have over 75 runs, 165 hits, 40 doubles, 30 home runs, and 100 RBIs, and to keep his batting average to approximately .290 in the upcoming 2023 MLB season.

Arenado will once again have a superb season and he will be the best third baseman in the league.