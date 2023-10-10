News

Report: Mary Lou Retton Is Hospitalized With A Life-Threatening Illness

Wendi Oliveros
Mary Lou Retton

1984 Olympic gold medal gymnast Mary Lou Retton is reportedly hospitalized with a rare pneumonia.

Retton’s daughter McKenna Kelly told her Instagram followers that Retton has been in intensive care for over a week.

She is unable to breathe on her own.

Kelly is asking for prayers for her mother.

For those who were alive during the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, 55-year-old Mary Lou Retton will forever be ingrained in the minds and hearts of Americans as the 16-year-old petite powerhouse who was the first USA female gymnast to ever win the all-around Olympic event.

>

Her short haircut, high energy, and huge smile made her a star after the Olympics.

Retton is the mother of four daughters, Shayla, McKenna, Skyla, and Emma, with her ex-husband, former University of Texas quarterback, Shannon Kelly.

This is a breaking news story.

Stay tuned for more updates.

In the meantime, please send thoughts, prayers, and well-wishes to Mary Lou Retton and her family.

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
Wendi Oliveros

