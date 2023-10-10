1984 Olympic gold medal gymnast Mary Lou Retton is reportedly hospitalized with a rare pneumonia.

Retton’s daughter McKenna Kelly told her Instagram followers that Retton has been in intensive care for over a week.

She is unable to breathe on her own.

Mary Lou Retton, one of the greatest names in U.S. Olympic history, “has a very rare form of pneumonia and is fighting for her life,” according to her daughter McKenna Kelley’s Instagram story. “She is not able to breathe on her own. She’s been in the ICU for over a week now.” pic.twitter.com/9LnwOJNP1J — Christine Brennan (@cbrennansports) October 10, 2023

Kelly is asking for prayers for her mother.

For those who were alive during the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, 55-year-old Mary Lou Retton will forever be ingrained in the minds and hearts of Americans as the 16-year-old petite powerhouse who was the first USA female gymnast to ever win the all-around Olympic event.

On this date in 1984, America’s Sweetheart, Mary Lou Retton scores a perfect 10 in her final vault to win gold in the individual all-round competition in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/cba5CKV9nJ — Honest☘️Larry (@HonestLarry1) August 3, 2023

>

Her short haircut, high energy, and huge smile made her a star after the Olympics.

Mary Lou Retton, Wheaties box cover star. The American gymnast won five medals, including one gold at the 1984 Olympic games in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/60pMnMjaeY — Classic Sports Pix (@ClassSportsPix) June 15, 2021

Retton is the mother of four daughters, Shayla, McKenna, Skyla, and Emma, with her ex-husband, former University of Texas quarterback, Shannon Kelly.

This is a breaking news story.

Stay tuned for more updates.

In the meantime, please send thoughts, prayers, and well-wishes to Mary Lou Retton and her family.