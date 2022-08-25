News

Rob Gronkowski Models Tom Brady’s New Underwear Collection

Kyle Curran
Rob Gronkowski is no longer teammates with Tom Brady, but they’re still finding ways to stay in touch, as Gronk models Brady’s new underwear collection.

Brady’s clothing line ‘BRADY’ promoted its brand new collection this Wednesday with the four time Super Bowl champion Gronkowski standing tall alongside his girlfriend Camille Kostek.

Gronk wrote on social media “Brady to Gronk once again, this time off the field with a @bradybrand underwear pass! I sure scored after that play hehe!”

The 6’5 giant has certainly had a successful career playing in the NFL, and he said “Yeah, I’m done with football”. Now, maybe Gronk could go down the modelling route at this stage of his career.

Gronkowski retired for the second time recently after returning alongside his longtime friend Brady for two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and it looks like they could be in for another season of helping each other out,  but this time off the field.

Kyle Curran

