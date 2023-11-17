Rory McIlroy Steps Down From PGA Tour Policy Board

Rory McIlroy is competing at the DP World Tour Championship this weekend. He recently won his fifth Race to Dubai title, lifting the Harry Vardon Trophy without even hitting a ball off the tee.

As the professional golf season comes to an end, McIlroy made a difficult decision ahead of the 2024 season. The Northern Irish golfer has officially stepped down from his role as a player director on the PGA Tour policy board.

The PGA Tour announced in a statement citing personal and professional commitments, McIlroy will be leaving his position as player director.

Rory McIlroy Steps Down as Player Director on PGA Tour Policy Board

McIlroy has spent five years on the board with two years dedicated to player direction. Since 2022, McIlroy has played a key role in reshaping the Tour. From the beginning, he rallied support for the PGA Tour against LIV Golf, which included peaking interest with the new Signature Events for the new 2024 PGA Tour season.

While his term was going to expire at the end of 2024, the other Player Directors will now need to elect a successor to serve the rest of McIlroy’s term.

Prior to sending the email to PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, McIlroy told reporters that golf has never been in a better place.

“But yeah, the game of professional golf has been in flux for the last two years. Again, the overall game I think is in really good shape. But everyone focuses on this top level because it is what it is, and it’s an entertainment product and it’s a show, but the faster that it gets rectified, I think the better for everyone,” McIlroy said at DP World Tour Championship press conference.

McIlroy Resigns During Proposed Agreement Between PGA Tour and PIF

Just five months after the PGA Tour announced an agreement with the Saudi Public Investment fund, McIlroy has decided to step away from his duties with the PGA Tour.

For the last few years, McIlroy had been fighting for the future of the PGA Tour and its battle against LIV Golf. During the time of the deal announcement, McIlroy was left feeling “like a sacrificial lamb”.

The PGA Tour is still working towards a definitive agreement with PIF and DP World Tour.