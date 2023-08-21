Sha’Carri Richardson Claims World’s Fastest Woman Title

American sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson is making her presence known at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

With a time of 10.65 seconds in the 100-meter sprint, the fastest recorded at a World Championships final, Richardson in Lane 9 sped past two Jamaican sprinters at the finish line.

With the fastest time ever run in a women’s 100m final at the World Championships, #ShaCarri Richardson wins gold. Her superb finish results in a 10.65 performance from lane 9 ahead of the Jamaicans. #WorldAthleticsChampionships #WorldAthleticsChamps #trackandfield pic.twitter.com/HgXit17YXv — Brett Montrose (@Brett_NineOne) August 21, 2023

Shericka Jackson finished second with a 10.72 time, and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce was third, with a 10.77 finish.

Richardson, 23, now owns the title of the World’s Fastest Woman with less than one year to go until the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.

Sha’Carri Richardson JUST BLAZED the competition running 10.65 to become the 100m WORLD CHAMPION!

pic.twitter.com/j6PgeAX1hT — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) August 21, 2023

Paris is one of her goals as the 2020 (held in 2021) Tokyo Olympics became a no-go for Richardson when in July 2021, she was suspended by the United States Anti-Doping Agency for 30 days for testing positive for marijuana use.

The timing of the suspension prohibited Richardson from competing in Tokyo.

It also sparked a heated debate as to whether marijuana should be a banned substance.

At the time, Richardson attributed the positive test to her grief over losing her mother.

ShaCarri Richardson is out of 100m sprint for Tokyo Olympics due to positive cannabis test. Richardson explained that she used marijuana because she was coping with the loss of her mother. Change the rule and let ShaCarri Richardson.#LetShaCarriRichardsonRun#ToykoOlympics pic.twitter.com/q6QtNLU3EO — Sports Crunch™ (@SportsCrunch_US) July 3, 2021

Many argue that the rule should be changed because marijuana is not a performance-enhancing substance for sprinters.

While others believe the rule is the rule, and Richardson had to deal with the consequences for not adhering to it.

Real ones always knew how great Shacarri Richardson was despite the last Olympics. If anything, that was an anomaly. THIS is who Shacarri actually is. Built like that, and always has been. 💯 pic.twitter.com/Ok7P9yD88j — Joy De’Angela (@joydeangela) August 21, 2023



Regardless, Richardson is putting that experience behind her and is proving to the world how talented she is.

The Paris Olympics begin on July 26, 2024.