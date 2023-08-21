News

Sha’Carri Richardson Claims World’s Fastest Woman Title

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
2 min read
Sha'Carri Richardson

American sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson is making her presence known at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

With a time of 10.65 seconds in the 100-meter sprint, the fastest recorded at a World Championships final, Richardson in Lane 9 sped past two Jamaican sprinters at the finish line.

Shericka Jackson finished second with a 10.72 time, and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce was third, with a 10.77 finish.

Richardson, 23, now owns the title of the World’s Fastest Woman with less than one year to go until the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.

Paris is one of her goals as the 2020 (held in 2021) Tokyo Olympics became a no-go for Richardson when in July 2021, she was suspended by the United States Anti-Doping Agency for 30 days for testing positive for marijuana use.

The timing of the suspension prohibited Richardson from competing in Tokyo.

It also sparked a heated debate as to whether marijuana should be a banned substance.

At the time, Richardson attributed the positive test to her grief over losing her mother.

Many argue that the rule should be changed because marijuana is not a performance-enhancing substance for sprinters.

While others believe the rule is the rule, and Richardson had to deal with the consequences for not adhering to it.


Regardless, Richardson is putting that experience behind her and is proving to the world how talented she is.

The Paris Olympics begin on July 26, 2024.

