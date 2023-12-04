Braves

Shohei Ohtani Rumors: A Running Thread of Shohei Ohtani Free Agency Rumors

Author image
Michael Lipinski
Twitter Facebook Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
ShoheiOhtaniDH

The 2023 MLB Winter Meetings in Nashville, TN should have the tagline: “The Shohei Ohtani Show.” All eyes in the baseball world are on Nashville and Shohei Ohtani as the future Hall of Famer decides his baseball future.

Here’s what we know so far:

  • Ohtani is likely to make a choice on his next team by the end of the week according to reports.
  • Almost every team in Major League Baseball has “checked in” on the two-time American League MVP. The incumbent Los Angeles Angels, the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, and San Francisco Giants are the clubs most tied to the slugger.
  • The Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, and New York Mets have shifted their focus from the slugger, reports ESPN’s Jeff Passan.
  • Ohtani’s contract is expected to eclipse $600MM in total value.

Got all that? It’s a lot to follow and it’s seemingly ever changing. To make it easier, let’s compile all the Ohtani news in one place, okay? Okay! Here’s a running thread of Shohei Ohtani rumors (note: the most recent rumor is at the top):

Shohei Ohtani Rumors: A Thread

Monday | 12/4/2023

 Scribe Bob Nightengale Believes Ohtani Signs with the Dodgers

Braves Engaged with Ohtani (10:43 AM)

Sunday | 12/3/2023

Ohtani’s Decision Timeframe

Topics  
Braves Cubs Dodgers Mets MLB MLB News and Rumors Rangers Red Sox S.F. Giants Yankees
Author image
Twitter Facebook Instagram

Michael Lipinski

Current: MLB Coverage for TheSportsDaily.com, Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly: the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens! Opinions are mine; I might engage on Twitter!
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Twitter Facebook Instagram
Current: MLB Coverage for TheSportsDaily.com, Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly: the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens! Opinions are mine; I might engage on Twitter!
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski
Arrow to top