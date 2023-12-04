Shohei Ohtani Rumors: A Running Thread of Shohei Ohtani Free Agency Rumors

The 2023 MLB Winter Meetings in Nashville, TN should have the tagline: “The Shohei Ohtani Show.” All eyes in the baseball world are on Nashville and Shohei Ohtani as the future Hall of Famer decides his baseball future.

Here’s what we know so far:

Ohtani is likely to make a choice on his next team by the end of the week according to reports.

Almost every team in Major League Baseball has “checked in” on the two-time American League MVP. The incumbent Los Angeles Angels , the Los Angeles Dodgers , New York Yankees , and San Francisco Giants are the clubs most tied to the slugger.

Got all that? It’s a lot to follow and it’s seemingly ever changing. To make it easier, let’s compile all the Ohtani news in one place, okay? Okay! Here’s a running thread of Shohei Ohtani rumors (note: the most recent rumor is at the top):

Shohei Ohtani Rumors: A Thread

Monday | 12/4/2023

Scribe Bob Nightengale Believes Ohtani Signs with the Dodgers

Bob Nightengale’s Shohei Ohtani prediction pic.twitter.com/62oKNRRWjM — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) December 4, 2023

Braves Engaged with Ohtani (10:43 AM)

Sources: Braves are among the teams still engaged with Shohei Ohtani’s camp, as I reported in this @MLBNetwork segment. @MLB pic.twitter.com/lP4lISzttN — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) December 4, 2023

Sunday | 12/3/2023

Ohtani’s Decision Timeframe

Shohei Ohtani is likely to decide on a team within the next week, according to one source engaged with the top end of the free-agent market. @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) December 3, 2023