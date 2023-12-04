MLB Winter Meetings Day 1 Recap: Braves-Mariners Make a Trade, Yamamoto Rumors, Cease Trade Talks, & Shohei Ohtani News

The 2023 MLB Winter Meetings kicked off on Sunday from the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Conference Center in Nashville, TN. The first day of the Winter Meetings is generally a “slower” day with arrivals of agents, general managers, and players. However, that doesn’t mean that all is quiet, as was proven by the Atlanta Braves and Seattle Mariners trade. The Braves-Mariners trade has set the table for the craziness of the next few days in Nashville.

Here’s a recap of the MLB Winter Meetings Day 1, including the Braves-Mariners trade, Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s timeline, Dylan Cease trade rumors, and Shohei Ohtani news.

Atlanta Acquires Jarred Kelenic from Seattle

The Atlanta Braves and Seattle Mariners kicked off the 2023 MLB Winter Meetings with a trade. Atlanta has acquired LHP Marco Gonzalez, OF Jarred Kelenic, INF Evan White and cash from Seattle in exchange for RHP Jackson Kowar and minor-league RHP Cole Phillips. Kelenic –the 6th overall pick (NYM) in the 2018 MLB Draft– is the centerpiece of the trade. Atlanta has agreed to take on all of the salary for Gonzalez and White in order to get the deal done.

The Atlanta #Braves today acquired LHP Marco Gonzales, OF Jarred Kelenic, INF Evan White and cash considerations from the Seattle Mariners in exchange for RHP Jackson Kowar and minor-league RHP Cole Phillips: pic.twitter.com/1s5CPtFySV — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) December 4, 2023

Quick Analysis: Kelenic has been extremely disappointing through his first three Major League seasons. The 24-year-old has a career slash line of .204/.283/.373 with 32 homers, 109 RBI, and 24 SB. However, he had a bit of a turnaround in 2023 slashing .253/.327/.419 with 11 homers, 49 RBI, and a .746 OP in 105-games. Perhaps the twice traded Top 5 prospect is starting to turn the corner. Atlanta has a keen eye for talent and the skills to develop players. This could turn into a nice pick up for the Braves.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s Plans Come into Focus

While he is not present in Nashville, the plans for Japanese free agent pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto are coming into focus. Yamamoto will arrive in the United States sometime in the next week, reports Mike Puma of the New York Post. MLB teams will have until January 4 to negotiate with Yamamoto, he will return to Orix if a deal is not completed by that time.

Quick Analysis: Yamamoto’s slow play in coming to the US to negotiate directly is throwing the rest of the starting pitching free agent class into flux. Notable free agents Jordan Montgomery and Blake Snell may wait out Yamamoto’s decision before they sign.

Dylan Cease Trade Talks Intensify

The market for Chicago White Sox hurler Dylan Cease is beginning to heat up as the Winter Meetings begin. Cease, who is likely to be traded during the MLB Hot Stove season, has been the center of “robust” trade negotiations on Day 1, reports Jon Morosi. Teams interested in Cease include the Braves, Baltimore Orioles, and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Quick Analysis: This shouldn’t come as a surprise, Cease has been one of the top trade candidates all offseason. It’s looking increasingly likely that Cease will have a new home by the end of the Winter Meetings on Wednesday afternoon.

Shohei Ohtani Reportedly Set to Decide New Home This Week

According to Jon Morosi, free agent superstar Shohei Ohtani is set to make a decision on his new home at some point this week. Whether or not that means during the Winter Meetings remains to be seen. The safe bet would be on the latter. Ohtani and his camp are using the one-on-one nature of the Winter Meetings to meet with anyone and everyone before making a decision. Rumors of Ohtani’s “top teams” are all over the place, however the Dodgers and San Francisco Giants seem to be the leaders in the clubhouse. The Braves, New York Mets, and New York Yankees have also been rumored as suitors for the future Hall of Famer.