Shohei Ohtani hits hardest hit ball of his career again

Jeremy Freeborn
Sports Editor
2 min read
For the second time in a week, Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani of Oshu, Japan recorded the hardest hit of his Major League Baseball career, and the hardest hit of the 2024 Major League Baseball season. After having hit a home run of 118.7 miles per hour on Tuesday in a 4-1 Dodgers win over the Washington Nationals, Ohtani hit a 119.2 mile per hour single in a 4-2 Dodgers win over the Toronto Blue  Jays on Saturday.

Inside Look at the Hit

The single came with two out in the top of the second inning. Ohtani’s 119.2 mile per hour single was a routine base hit to right field that scored Dodgers rookie right fielder Andy Pages of La Habana, Cuba and advanced Dodgers left fielder Chris Taylor of Virginia Beach, Virginia to second base.

Ohtani records base hit on Japanese pitcher

Ohtani’s notable hit on Saturday came off of his countryman and Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi of Morioka, Japan. In his career, Ohtani has hit Kikuchi very well. Ohtani has a .304 batting average with seven hits in 23 at bats. He has one double, three home runs, five runs batted in, one walk, and 17 total bases with an on base percentage of .333 and a slugging percentage of .739.

Ohtani in 2024

The injury that has kept Ohtani off the mound in 2024 has not impacted his hitting skills. In 122 at bats and 139 plate appearances, he is batting .336 with seven home runs and 18 runs batted in. Ohtani leads the Major Leagues with 14 doubles and 78 total bases. He has also scored 24 runs and has 41 hits, one triple, five stolen bases, 14 walks, two sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .399 and a slugging percentage of .639.

Leading the NL West

The Dodgers are at 18 wins and 12 losses. They are in first place in the National League West and lead the San Francisco Giants by three and a half games.

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
