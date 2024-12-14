Rockies sign second baseman Thairo Estrada

The Colorado Rockies signed second baseman Thairo Estrada of Bejuma, Venezuela on Wednesday according to Sam Connon of Sports Illustrated. Estrada signed a one year contract worth $3.25 million.

What teams have Estrada played for?

Estrada is joining his third Major League Baseball franchise. He previously played two seasons with the New York Yankees from 2019 to 2020. Then Esrada played the last four seasons with the San Francisco Giants since the 2021 season.

Thairo Estrada’s statistics in 2024

Esrada batted .217 with nine home runs and 47 runs batted in with the Giants. During 96 games, 364 at bats, and 381 plate appearances, he scored 43 runs and had 79 hits, 15 doubles, two triples, two stolen bases, 120 walks, 125 total bases, and two sacrifice flies with an on base percentage of .247, and a slugging percentage of .343. Both of Estrada’s sacrifice flies came in Rockies wins. The first sacrifice fly came in a 9-6 Giants win over the San Diego Padres on March 30, and the second sacrifice fly came in a 14-4 Giants win over the Colorado Rockies on May 18.

Twice Estrada scored three runs in a Giants win during the 2024 season. The first time came on April 13 in an 11-2 Giants win over the Tampa Bay Rays, and the second time came on May 17 in a 10-5 Giants win over the Rockies. In eight games, Estrada put up strong statistics for the Giants this season against Colorado in 2024, He batted .281 with one home run, eight runs batted in, seven runs scored, nine hits, 15 total bases, an on base percentage of .333, and a slugging percentage of .469.

Rockies struggles offensively in 2024

In an interesting statistic, the Rockies only scored 682 runs last season. That was the fewest number of runs in the National League West. Colorado also only scored the fourth fewest runs in the National League. That is an embarrassing statistic when you consider the fact that Coors Field is a strong hitter’s ball park. The signing of Estrada will only marginally improve Colorado’s offense.