Catcher Carson Kelly and outfielder Kyle Tucker join the Cubs

The Chicago Cubs announced the acquisition of two players on Friday. First they signed catcher Carson Kelly of Chicago, Illinois to a two-year deal worth $11 million according to Anthony Franco of MLB Trade Rumors, and then they acquired right fielder Kyle Tucker of Tampa, Florida from the Houston Astros in a trade according to Steve Adams of MLB Trade Rumors. In return. the Astros received infielder Isaac Paredes of Hermosillo, Mexico, relief pitcher Hayden Wesneski of Houston, Texas and third base prospect Cam Smith of Lake Worth, Texas.

Carson Kelly

Kelly is joining his fifth Major League Baseball franchise. He has played three seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals from 2016 to 2018, five seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks from 2019 to 2023, two seasons with the Detroit Tigers from 2023 to 2024, and one season with the Texas Rangers in 2024.

In 2024 with the Tigers and Rangers, he batted .238 with nine home runs and 37 runs batted in. During 91 games, 281 at bats, and 313 plate appearances, Kelly scored 32 runs and had 67 hits, nine doubles, one triple, 25 walks, 105 total bases, one sacrifice fly, an on base percentage of .313 and a slugging percentage of .374. The triple came in a 5-0 Tigers win over the Boston Red Sox on May 30.

Kyle Tucker

Tucker has played the last seven seasons with the Astros. He was an American League All-Star the last three seasons and won the World Series in 2022. From a statistical standpoint, Tucker led the Major Leagues with six triples in 2020, and 112 runs batted in during 2023.

In 2024, Tucker missed three months with a shin injury. He batted .289 with 23 home runs 49 runs batted in. During 78 games, 277 at bats and 339 plate appearances, Tucker scored 56 runs, and had 80 hits, 13 doubles, 11 stolen bases, 56 walks, 162 total bases, two sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .408, and a slugging percentage of .585.

Isaac Paredes

Paredes is joining his fourth MLB franchise. He previously played two seasons with the Detroit Tigers in 2020 and 2021, three seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays from 2022 to 2024, and one season with the Chicago Cubs in 2024. During 2024, Paredes shared his time with the Cubs and Rays and was an All-Star. He batted .238 and 19 home runs and 80 runs batted in. During 153 games, 542 at bats, and 641 plate appearances, Paredes scored 64 runs and had 129 hits, 25 doubles, one triple, one stolen base, 76 walks, 213 total bases, six sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .346, and a slugging percentage of .393. The triple came in a 5-0 Rays win over the Washington Nationals on June 30.

Hayden Wesneski

Wesneski has pitched the last three seasons with the Cubs. In 2024, he had a record of three wins and six losses with an earned run average of 3.86 in 28 games. During 67 2/3 innings pitched, Wesneski had two holds and 67 strikeouts, and gave up 56 hits, 29 earned runs, 12 home runs, and 21 walks, to go along with a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.14.