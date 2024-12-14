Brewers trade Devin Williams to Yankees for Nestor Cortes

There was an intriguing trade on Friday between the Milwaukee Brewers and New York Yankees. According to Rogers Sportsnet, the Brewers traded closer Devin Williams of St. Louis, Missouri to the Yankees for left handed starting pitcher Nestor Cortes of Surgidero de Batabano, Cuba. In addition to Cortes, the Brewers receive infield prospect Caleb Durbin of Lake Forest, Illinois and cash considerations.

Who have Williams and Cortes played for?

The Yankees are the second team Williams has played for. He has played the last six seasons for the Brewers. Cortes is joining his fourth MLB franchise. He previously played one season for the Baltimore Orioles in 2018, five seasons with the Yankees (2019 and again from 2021 to 2024), and one season with the Seattle Mariners in 2020.

Devin Williams in 2024

Williams had a record of one win and zero losses in 22 games with an earned run average of 1.25. He missed the first four months of the season because of two stress fractures in his back. During 21 2/3 innings, Williams had 14 saves, and gave up 10 hits, three earned runs, one home run and 11 walks, to go along with 38 strikeouts and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 0.97. Williams’s win came on September 18 in a 2-1 Brewers win over the Philadelphia Phillies.

Nestor Cortes in 2024

It was expected that the Yankees would trade a starting pitcher after they signed Max Fried. Cortes had a record of nine wins and 10 losses with an earned run average of 3.77. During 31 games and 174 1/3 innings pitched, Cortes gave up 162 hits, 73 earned runs, 24 home runs, and 39 walks, to go along with 162 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.15.

All-Stars

Cortes and Williams are both All-Stars from the past. Cortes was honoured in 2022 as an American League All-Star. He had a record of 12 wins and four losses with 163 strikeouts and an earned run average of 2.44. Williams was a National League All-Star in 2022 and 2023. In 2022, Williams pitched in 65 games and had a record of six wins and four losses with 15 saves and an earned run average of 1.93. In 2023, Williams pitched in 61 games and had a record of eight wins and three losses with 36 saves and an earned run average of 1.53. Williams was also the 2020 National League Rookie of the Year after only giving up one earned run in 27 innings.