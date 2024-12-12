MLB News and Rumors

Red Sox acquire Garrett Crochet and Carlos Narvaez in separate trades

Jeremy Freeborn
The Boston Red Sox made two separate Major League Baseball trades on Wednesday according to Nick Deeds, Darragh McDonald and Anthony Franco of MLB Trade Rumors. First they acquired catcher Carlos Narvaez of Maracay, Venezuela from the New York Yankees for minor league lefthanded starting pitcher Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz of Trujillo Alto, Puerto Rico and international bonus pool space. Then the Red Sox acquired lefthanded starting pitcher Garrett Crochet of Ocean Springs, Mississippi from the Chicago White Sox for four prospects. The White Sox are acquiring catcher Kyle Teel of Ridgewood, New Jersey, outfielder Braden Montgomery of Des Moines, Iowa, second baseman Chase Meidroth of Torrance, California, and starting pitcher Wikelman Gonzalez of Maracay.

Carlos Narvaez

Narvaez was a rookie with the Yankees in 2024. He batted .231 with zero home runs and runs batted in. During six games, 13 at bats and 15 plate appearances, Narvaez had three hits, two walks, three total bases, an on base percentage of .333 and a slugging percentage of .231. All three of Narvaez’s hits were singles, with only one single coming in a Yankees win. That came on July 31 in a 6-5 Yankees win over the Philadelphia Phillies.

Of the six games Narvaez played for the Yankees in 2024, New York had a record of two wins and four losses. Narvaez also played in the Yankees game against the Phillies on July 29, a 14-4 Yankees win.

Garrett Crochet

Crochet is joining his second Major League team after four seasons with the White Sox. With the Red Sox, he is expected to be the ace in the rotation. In 2024, Crochet was an All-Star. He had a record of six wins and 12 losses with an earned run average of 3.58. During 32 games and 146 innings pitched, Crochet gave up 123 hits, 58 earned runs, 18 home runs and 33 walks, to go along with 209 strikeouts and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.07.

 

MLB News and Rumors Red Sox White Sox Yankees
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines.
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
