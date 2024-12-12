Marlins trade corner infielder Jake Burger to Rangers

There was a Major League Baseball trade on Wednesday between the Texas Rangers and Miami Marlins. According to the Associated Press, the Marlins traded corner infielder Jake Burger of St. Louis, Missouri to the Rangers for three minor leaguers. The prospects going to Miami are middle infielder Max Acosta of Caracas, Venezuela, infielder Echedry Vargas of Azua, Dominican Republic, and southpaw starting pitcher Brayan Mendoza of Isla de Margarita, Venezuela.

Third Major League Team

Burger is joining his third Major League franchise. He previously played three seasons with the Chicago White Sox from 2021 to 2023, and the last two seasons with the Miami Marlins.

2024 MLB Statistics

In 2024 with the Marlins, Burger batted .250 with 29 home runs and 76 runs batted in. During 137 games, 535 at bats and 579 plate appearances, he scored 68 runs, and had 134 hits, 23 doubles, one triple, one stolen base, 31 walks, 246 total bases, four sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .301, and a slugging percentage of .460.

Versatile

One asset Burger brings to the Rangers is his defensive versatility. He can play both corner positions in the infield at first base and third base. Last season Burger played 69 games at first base and 59 games at third base. For his career, Burger has played 206 games at third base and 74 games at first base.

Rangers trying to rebound

After winning the 2023 World Series in five games over the Arizona Diamondbacks (Texas’s first World Series in franchise history), the Rangers were actually six games below the .500 mark this past season at 78 wins and 84 losses. They were 10.5 games back of the division leading Houston Astros, their Texas state rival.

Former First Round Pick

Burger was a first round pick, 11th overall, by the Chicago White Sox in the 2017 Amateur Draft. He played his college baseball at Missouri State University in Springfield. While with the Bears, Burger was the Missouri Valley Conference Freshman of the Year in 2015, and the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year in 2017.