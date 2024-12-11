Max Fried of Santa Monica, California is the newest member of the New York Yankees. On Tuesday, according to Rogers Sportsnet, the Yankees signed Fried to a massive eight year contract worth $218 million. That means Fried will now earn $27.25 million per season through to 2032.

Who does Max Fried join in the Yankees’s rotation?

Fried is expected to join a Yankees starting rotation that includes Gerrit Cole of Newport Beach, California, Carlos Rodon of Miami, Florida, reigning American League Rookie of the Year Luis Gil of Azua, Dominican Republic, and Clarke Schmidt of Acworth, Georgia. Fried is projected to be second in the rotation behind Cole.

Other Yankee pitchers who were part of the rotation last year were Marcus Stroman of Medford, New York and Nestor Cortes Jr. of Surgidero de Batabano, Cuba. It is highly unlikely that the Yankees will have a seven man rotation in 2025 as Teddy Ricketson stated in The Sporting News on Wednesday. This means one or two Yankees starting pitchers will be traded prior to the start of the season.

Max Fried in 2024

Fried has spent the last eight seasons with the Atlanta Braves. In 2024, Fried was an All-Star for the second time after previously being honoured in 2022. During 174 1/3 innings pitched, he had a record of 11 wins and 10 losses with an earned run average of 3.25. In 29 games, Fried had two complete games, one shutout, and gave up 146 hits, 63 earned runs, 13 home runs, and 57 walks to go along with 166 strikeouts and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.16. Fried’s complete games came in a 5-0 Braves shutout win over the Miami Marlins on April 23 and in a 9-2 Braves win over the Chicago Cubs on May 22.

All-Star in 2022

In 2022, Fried had a record of 14 wins and seven losses with an earned run average of 2.48. In 30 games and 185 1/3 innings pitched, Fried gave up 156 hits, 51 earned runs, 12 home runs, 32 walks, with 170 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.13. Fried was also the runner up in National League Cy Young voting behind Miami Marlins right hander Sandy Alcantara of Azua.

World Series champion

Fried was part of the Braves team that won the 2021 World Series. The Braves beat the Houston Astros in six games. In the sixth game of the 2021 World Series, Fried pitched six shutout innings in a 7-0 Braves win.