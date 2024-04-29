Anthony Rizzo becomes 161st player with 300 MLB home runs

New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo of Parkland, Florida became the 161st Major League Baseball player all-time to hit 300 home runs in a career. He accomplished the feat on Sunday in a dominant 15-5 Yankees win over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Inside look at the Home Run

Rizzo hit the milestone hone run in the eighth inning. It was a two-run home run off of Brewers relief pitcher Janson Junk of Federal Way, Washington, which also scored pinch runner Taylor Trammell of Powder Springs, Georgia. It was a first pitch home run, went 391 feet, closed the scoring, and came with one out in the inning.

In all, three Yankees hit hone runs in the game. The other two were hit by center fielder Aaron Judge of Linden, California, and shortstop Anthony Volpe of New York, New York.

Inside Look at Rizzo’s 300 home runs

Of Rizzo’s 300 career home runs, 242 came with the Cubs, 57 came with the Yankees and one with the San Diego Padres. The most home runs Rizzo has ever hit in a single season is 32. Ironically, he accomplished the feat four times–with the Cubs in 2014, 2016, and 2017, and with the Yankees in 2022.

Rizzo in 2024

This season, Rizzo is batting .277 with five home runs and 15 runs batted in. During 112 at bats and 123 plate appearances, he has scored 15 runs, and had 31 hits, four doubles, eight walks, 50 total bases, an on base percentage of .341, and a slugging percentage of .446.

Yankees pound Brewers

In the last two games, the Yankees pounded the Brewers by scoring 30 runs overall. On Saturday, the Yankees won 15-3. It was the fifth time in Yankees history they scored 15 runs in back-to-back games, and the first time in 17 years.

Leading the American League East

The Yankees are at 19 wins and 10 losses. They currently lead the American League East by one game over the Baltimore Orioles.