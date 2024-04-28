Cubs trade first baseman Garrett Cooper to Red Sox

There was a Major League Baseball trade on Saturday involving two franchises with a rich history, who play in baseball parks that are a combined 222 years old. The Chicago Cubs have traded first baseman Garrett Cooper of Torrance, California to the Boston Red Sox for cash considerations according to Mark Polishuk of mlbtraderumors.com.

The Red Sox are the fifth Major League Baseball team Cooper has played for. He has previously played for the New York Yankees (2017), the Miami Marlins (2018 to 2023), the San Diego Padres (2023), and the Chicago Cubs (2024).

Cooper with the Cubs in 2024

In 12 games this season, Cooper batted .270 with one home run and six runs batted in. During 37 at bats and 41 plate appearances, Cooper scored three runs, and had 10 hits, one double, and one triple, to go along with four walks, and 16 total bases, an on base percentage of .341, and a slugging percentage of .432. Cooper’s double, triple, and home run came in a 12-2 Cubs win over the Colorado Rockies on April 2.

Cooper with the Marlins and Padres in 2023

Last season, Cooper batted .251 with the Marlins and Padres. He had 17 home runs and 61 runs batted in. In 123 games, 422 at bats and 457 plate appearances, Cooper scored 42 runs and had 106 hits, 18 doubles, one triple, 31 walks, 177 total bases, two sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .304, and a slugging percentage of .419. Cooper’s triple came in a 2-1 Marlins win over the New York Mets on March 31.

All-Star in 2022

With the Marlins in 2022, Cooper was a National League All-Star. In 119 games, 414 at bats and 469 plate appearances with the Marlins, he scored 37 runs, and had 108 hits, 33 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 50 runs batted in, 40 walks, 172 total bases, five sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .337 and a slugging percentage of .415.

Reason for the trade

Heading into 2024, it was expected that the Cubs would platoon Cooper and Michael Busch of Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota at first base. However, there has been no reason for the Cubs to platoon Busch and Cooper because Busch has been great. In 87 at bats and 99 plate appearances, Busch has scored 13 runs and had 25 hits, six home runs, 17 runs batted in, nine walks, 47 total bases, three sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .343, and a slugging percentage of .540. The Red Sox were in need of a first baseman because Triston Casas is on the 60-day injury list because of torn cartilage in his left ribcage.