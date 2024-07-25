Rockies tie franchise record for most runs in a game with 20

The Colorado Rockies tied a franchise record for most runs in a game with 20 on Wednesday. They accomplished the feat in a 20-7 Rockies win over the Boston Red Sox at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado.

When did the Rockies first score 20 runs in a game?

The Rockies have scored 20 runs in a game on three separate occasions. They accomplished the feat in a 20-9 Rockies win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on September 23, 2003, in a 20-1 Rockies win over the San Diego Padres on September 20, 2005, and in a 20-8 win over the San Francisco Giants on September 18, 2006.

Inside Look at the Rockies Wednesday Offensive Onslaught

The Rockies scored 20 runs on 21 hits. They also got some help from the Red Sox, as they were poor defensively as they committed four errors. Colorado’s most notable innings were the fourth and sixth innings where they scored five runs and six runs respectively. Colorado also also had three runs in the first inning, two runs in the second inning, three runs in the third inning, and one run in the seventh inning.

Four Rockies hit home runs. Shortstop Ezequiel Tovar of Maracay, Venezuela hit a solo home run in the first inning, third baseman Ryan McMahon of Yorba Linda, California, hit a two-run home run in the fourth inning, catcher Jacob Stallings of Lawrence, Kansas, hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning, and center fielder Brenton Doyle of Warrenton, Virginia hit a grand slam in the sixth inning.

Stallings had two other extra base hits as he hit two doubles. Second baseman Brendan Rodgers of Winter Park, Florida and first baseman Michael Toglia of Phoenix, Arizona also recorded a double. Doyle led the Rockies with five runs batted in.

In terms of runs, Rodgers led the team with four runs scored. Designated hitter Kris Bryant of Las Vegas, Nevada and Stallings each scored three runs. Outfielder Jake Cave of Hampton, Virginia, Tovar, Doyle, and Toglia had two runs. Outfielder Sam Hilliard of Mansfield, Texas and McMahon had one run each.