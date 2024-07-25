MLB News and Rumors

Rockies tie franchise record for most runs in a game with 20

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI_23792975_168396541_lowres-2

The Colorado Rockies tied a franchise record for most runs in a game with 20 on Wednesday. They accomplished the feat in a 20-7 Rockies win over the Boston Red Sox at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado.

When did the Rockies first score 20 runs in a game?

The Rockies have scored 20 runs in a game on three separate occasions. They accomplished the feat in a 20-9 Rockies win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on September 23, 2003, in a 20-1 Rockies win over the San Diego Padres on September 20, 2005, and in a 20-8 win over the San Francisco Giants on September 18, 2006.

Inside Look at the Rockies Wednesday Offensive Onslaught

The Rockies scored 20 runs on 21 hits. They also got some help from the Red Sox, as they were poor defensively as they committed four errors. Colorado’s most notable innings were the fourth and sixth innings where they scored five runs and six runs respectively. Colorado also also had three runs in the first inning, two runs in the second inning, three runs in the third inning, and one run in the seventh inning.

Four Rockies hit home runs. Shortstop Ezequiel Tovar of Maracay, Venezuela hit a solo home run in the first inning, third baseman Ryan McMahon of Yorba Linda, California, hit a two-run home run in the fourth inning, catcher Jacob Stallings of Lawrence, Kansas, hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning, and center fielder Brenton Doyle of Warrenton, Virginia hit a grand slam in the sixth inning.

Stallings had two other extra base hits as he hit two doubles. Second baseman Brendan Rodgers of Winter Park, Florida and first baseman Michael Toglia of Phoenix, Arizona also recorded a double. Doyle led the Rockies with five runs batted in.

In terms of runs, Rodgers led the team with four runs scored. Designated hitter Kris Bryant of Las Vegas, Nevada and Stallings each scored three runs. Outfielder Jake Cave of Hampton, Virginia, Tovar, Doyle, and Toglia had two runs. Outfielder Sam Hilliard of Mansfield, Texas and McMahon had one run each.

 

Topics  
MLB News and Rumors Rockies
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_23792975_168396541_lowres-2

Rockies tie franchise record for most runs in a game with 20

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  11s
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_23780470_168396541_lowres-2
Giants manager Bob Melvin ejected before opening pitch
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 22 2024
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_22931895_168396541_lowres-2
Two key MLB series after the All-Star break
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 19 2024
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_22931895_168396541_lowres-2
Dodgers to start 2025 MLB season against Cubs in Tokyo
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 18 2024
MLB News and Rumors
Jerry Walker
Former MLB pitcher Jerry Walker passes away at age 85
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 18 2024
MLB News and Rumors
Nick Senzel
White Sox sign second baseman Nick Senzel
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 18 2024
MLB News and Rumors
mlb allstar game AL (1)
What Do BetOnline Sportsbook’s Odds Say About MLB Leaders’ Chances To Claim Division Championship?
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jul 18 2024
More News
Arrow to top