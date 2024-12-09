MLB News and Rumors

Dodgers sign outfielder Michael Conforto

Jeremy Freeborn
The Los Angeles Dodgers have signed outfielder Michael Conforto of Seattle, Washington to a one-year deal worth $17 million. This is the second player from Seattle that has switched teams, played last season for the San Francisco Giants, and joined the Dodgers in the offseason. The other is starting pitcher Blake Snell, who signed a five year deal worth $182 million on November 30.

Third Major League Team

Conforto has played nine Major League Baseball seasons. He was with the New York Mets from 2015 to 2021, and the last two seasons with the San Francisco Giants. Conforto did not play the 2022 Major League Baseball regular season because of an offseason shoulder injury while working out. Conforto needed surgery to fix the shoulder problem.

2024 MLB Statistics

Conforto batted .237 with 20 home runs and 66 runs batted in. During 130 games, 438 at bats, and 488 plate appearances, he scored 56 runs, and had 104 hits, 27 doubles, three triples, 42 walks, 197 total bases, three sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .309, and a slugging percentage of .450.

2017 MLB All-Star

Conforto was a National League All-Star with the Mets in 2017. He batted .279 with 27 home runs and 68 runs batted in. During 109 games, 440 plate appearances, and 373 at bats, Conforto scored 72 runs, and had 104 hits, 20 doubles, one triple, two stolen bases, 57 walks, 207 total bases, two sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .384 and a slugging percentage of .555. The stolen bases came in Mets wins over the Washington Nationals. The first stolen base was in a 5-3 Mets win on April 29, 2017, and the second stolen base was in a 5-1 Mets win on June 18, 2017.

Son of an Olympic gold medalist

Conforto is the son of American gold medalist Tracie Ruiz of Honolulu. Hawaii. Ruiz won the gold medal in the women’s solo and women’s duet synchronized swimming competition alongside Candy Costie at the 1984 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. Ironically, Costie is also from Seattle.

Topics  
Dodgers MLB News and Rumors
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
