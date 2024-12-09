MLB News and Rumors

Dick Allen and Dave Parker inducted into Baseball Hall of Fame

Jeremy Freeborn
Two inductees were announced into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York by the Classic Era Committee on Sunday. They were corner infielder Dick Allen of Wampum, Pennsylvania and right fielder Dave Parker of Grenada, Mississippi. Allen and Parker have a common similarity as they both played their careers primarily in the state of Pennsylvania. Allen was with the Philadelphia Phillies and Parker was with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Who did Allen and Parker play for and when?

Allen played 15 Major League Baseball seasons from 1963 to 1977. He was with the Philadelphia Phillies from 1963 to 1969, and from 1975 to 1976, the St. Louis Cardinals in 1970, the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1971, the Chicago White Sox from 1972 to 1974, and the Oakland Athletics in 1977. Parker was with the Pittsburgh Pirates from 1973 to 1983, the Cincinnati Reds from 1984 to 1987, the Oakland Athletics in 1988 and 1989, the Milwaukee Brewers in 1990, and the California Angels and Toronto Blue Jays in 1991.

Career Statistics

Allen batted .292 with 351 home runs and 1119 runs batted in. Parker batted .290 with 339 home runs and 1493 runs batted in.

Allen’s Accomplishments

Allen led the American League in home runs twice. With the White Sox, he had 37 home runs in 1972 and 32 home runs in 1974. Allen also led the Major Leagues in runs scored (125 with the Phillies in 1964), in triples (13 in 1964), on base percentage (.420 with the White Sox in 1972), and slugging percentage (.563 with the White Sox in 1974). He was the 1964 National League Rookie of the Year, the 1972 American League MVP, and seven-time All-Star.

Parker’s Accomplishments

Parker won the National League batting title twice. He had a .338 batting average in 1977, and a Major League leading .334 batting average in 1978. During the 1978 season, Parker was the National League MVP despite not being an All-Star. Parker won two World Series. The first with the Pirates in 1979, where he batted .341 in 10 postseason games, and the second with the Athletics in 1989. Like Allen, Parker was a seven-time All-Star.

 

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines.
