Mets sign outfielder Juan Soto to a massive contract

The New York Mets opened up their wallet on Sunday night, and in the process signed outfielder Juan Soto of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic to a massive contract. According to Nick Deeds and Tim Dierkes of MLB Trade Rumors, the contract is for a staggering 15 years and worth $765 million. That will make Soto $51 million per season. With the contract, Soto is the second highest paid player in the Major Leagues when it comes to average salary made per year. Even though Shohei Ohtani of Oshu, Japan has a significant amount of money deferred in his whopping deal, when it is all said and done, he will make an average of $70 million per year.

Fourth Major League Baseball Team

Soto is joining his fourth Major League Baseball franchise. He previously played for the Washington Nationals for five seasons from 2018 to 2022, two seasons with the San Diego Padres in 2022 and 2023, and one season with the New York Yankees in 2024,

All-Star Season with the Yankees

Soto batted .288 with the Yankees in the 2024 Major League Baseball regular season. He had 41 home runs and 109 runs batted in. Soto led the American League with 128 runs scored and was a MLB All-Star for a fourth straight year. During 157 games, 576 at bats, and 713 plate appearances, Soto also had 166 hits, 31 doubles, four triples, seven stolen bases, 129 walks, 328 total bases, four sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .419 and a slugging percentage of .569.

Other Career Achievements

Soto won a World Series with the Nationals in 2019. In 17 post season games, he batted .277 with five home runs and 14 runs batted in. Soto had a magical 2020 Major League Baseball season. He won the National League batting title with a batting average of ,351, and led the Major Leagues with a .490 on base percentage and a .695 slugging percentage. Soto also led the Major Leagues with a .465 on base percentage in 2021. For three straight seasons, he led the Major Leagues in walks. He had 145 in 2021, 135 in 2022, and 132 in 2023.