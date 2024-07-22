Giants manager Bob Melvin ejected before opening pitch

In one of the most bizarre events you will ever see, San Francisco Giants manager Bob Melvin of Palo Alto, California was ejected before the game even started on Sunday. The Giants went on to beat the Colorado Rockies 3-2 at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado.

Why was Melvin ejected?

Melvin was ejected for arguing a series of plays in the first two games of the series, a 7-3 Colorado win on Friday, and a 4-3 Colorado win on Saturday. The most controversial call in the two games took place in game one on Friday. In the bottom of the sixth inning, Rockies catcher Elias Diaz of Maracaibo, Venezuela was awarded first base due to a hit by pitch. Melvin immediately argued the call because according to him, the ball hit his bat and not his body. There was a video review, and it was determined that the video was inconclusive, meaning that the ruling on the field stood. On the very next at bat, Rockies center fielder Brenton Doyle of Warrenton, Virginia hit a two-run home run which put the Rockies on the scoreboard. At the time of the home run, the Rockies were trailing 3-2. The Rockies then scored five runs in the next two innings en route to the four-run win. Melvin was also not pleased with the strike zone in the series.

Happened before

According to Grey Papke of Larry Brown Sports, this was the third time since 2015 that a coach or manager was ejected before the game started. On May 23, 2015, Cincinnati Reds manager Bryan Price was ejected in a 2-1 Cincinnati loss to Cleveland. Then on June 21, 2022, it happened to Toronto Blue Jays hitting coach Guillermo Martinez in a 7-6 Blue Jays loss to the Chicago White Sox.

Game opened with a bang

The opening hit in the game was very memorable. That is when Giants designated hitter Jorge Soler of Havana, Cuba opened the game with a home run. However, this was not any normal home run. The dinger went 478 feet, the longest home run of the 2024 Major League Baseball season.