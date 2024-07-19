MLB News and Rumors

Two key MLB series after the All-Star break

Jeremy Freeborn
The schedule after the 2024 Major League Baseball All-Star Break gets underway Friday with two key series on the west coast. Let’s take a look at the pair of intriguing three game series that will conclude on Sunday.

Boston Red Sox @ Los Angeles Dodgers

The Red Sox are in third place in the American League East with a record of 53 wins and 42 losses. This is a steady improvement for the Red Sox, who have played admirably this season away from Fenway Park, where they post a record of 29 wins and 17 losses. Boston is also in striking distance of the first place Baltimore Orioles, who lead the American League East at 58 wins and 38 losses, and the second place New York Yankees at 58 wins and 40 losses. The Red Sox trail the Orioles by four and a half games and the Yankees by three and a half games.

The Dodgers are in first place in the National League West at 56 wins and 41 losses. They comfortably lead the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres by seven games.

The face of the Dodgers franchise is sensational designated hitter Shohei Ohtani of Oshu, Japan. Ohtani is second in the National League with a .316 batting average, leads the National League with 29 home runs, is second in the National League with 117 hits, and third in the National League with 23 stolen bases. The Red Sox are led offensively by All-Star Game MVP and outfielder Jarren Duran of Corona, California, who is third in the American League with 113 hits.

Houston Astros @ Seattle Mariners

This is an intriguing first place battle in the American League West. The Mariners currently have a slim one game lead over the Astros. The Mariners are at 52 wins and 46 losses, and the Astros are at 50 wins and 46 losses. The Astros are led offensively by second baseman Jose Altuve of Maracay, Venezuela. He is currently second in the American League with 118 hits.

 

 

Topics  
Astros Dodgers Mariners MLB News and Rumors Red Sox
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
