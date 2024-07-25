Dodgers sign Nick Ahmed to a one-year deal

The Los Angeles Dodgers have attempted to bolster their infield with the signing of shortstop Nick Ahmed of East Longmeadow, Massachusetts to a one-year deal worth $740,000 according to Spotrac on Wednesday. Ahmed was available to the Dodgers because he was released by the San Francisco Giants on July 10. The Dodgers were in need of a shortstop because of recent injuries to Mookie Betts of Nashville, Tennessee and Miguel Rojas of Los Toques, Venezuela.

Who has Ahmed played for?

Ahmed is joining his third Major League Baseball franchise, and has spent his entire career in the National League West. He previously played one decade with the Arizona Diamondbacks from 2014 to 2023, and this past season with the Giants.

Ahmed’s MLB stats in 2024

In 52 games, 172 plate appearances, and 155 at bats with the Giants, Ahmed scored 13 runs and had 36 hits, six doubles, one triple, one home run, 15 runs batted in, one stolen base, 10 walks, 47 total bases, three sacrifice flies, three sacrifice bunts, an on base percentage of .278. and a slugging percentage of .303.

The triple and home run came in Giants wins. The triple came in a 7-1 Giants win over the Washington Nationals on April 10, and the home run came in a 5-4 Giants win over the Chicago Cubs on June 24.

Defensive Specialist

Ahmed won a gold glove with the Diamondbacks in 2018 and 2019. He had a fielding percentage of .985 in 2018 and .979 in 2019.

How did Betts and Rojas get injured?

Betts broke his hand on June 16 against the Kansas City Royals and has not played since. Rojas missed the series against the Giants because of forearm tightness.

Leading the National League West

The Dodgers are in first place in the National League West with a record of 61 wins and 42 losses. They lead the second place San Diego Padres by seven and a half games, and have the second best record in the National League. Only the Philadelphia Phillies at 64 wins and 38 losses are better.