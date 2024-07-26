MLB News and Rumors

Dylan Cease becomes second Padres pitcher ever to throw a no-hitter

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI_23824837_168396541_lowres-2

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Dylan Cease of Milton, Georgia became the second pitcher this season and the second Padres pitcher in franchise history to throw a no-hitter. He accomplished the feat on Thursday in a 3-0 Padres win over the Washington Nationals in Nationals Park in Washington.

Cease threw 114 innings, and had 71 strikes. He had nine strikeouts and three walks. Cease also lowered his season earned run average from 3.76 to 3.50.

Three runs in the first inning

The Padres scored all three runs in the game in the first inning. Shortstop Ha-Seong Kim of Bucheon-Si, South Korea recorded a rare bases loaded single which scored all three Padres runs in the game. Kim brought home third baseman Donovan Solano of Barranquilla, Colombia, second baseman Xander Bogaerts of Oranjestad, Aruba, and first baseman Jake Cronenworth of Saint Clair, Michigan. Kim also advanced to second base on the play due to a Nationals throwing error by James Wood of Rockville, Maryland.

When was the Padres’s other no-hitter?

The first no-hitter in Padres history came on April 9, 2021. It was recorded by James Musgrove of El Cajon, California on April 9, 2021 in a 3-0 San Diego win over the Texas Rangers. This was also the first no-hitter at Texas’s Globe Life Field. The Rangers only had one base runner as Joey Gallo was hit by a pitch in the fourth inning. In addition to having zero hits, Musgrove had zero walks.

When was the first no-hitter this season?

On April 1, 2024, Ronel Blanco of Santiago, Dominican Republic threw a no-hitter for the Houston Astros against the Toronto Blue Jays 10-0. Like on April 1, the Blue Jays had a horrible performance on Thursday, as they were smoked 13-0 by the Tampa Bay Rays.

In a playoff spot

The Padres have the third wildcard spot in the National League. They have a half game lead over the St. Louis Cardinals.

 

Topics  
MLB News and Rumors Padres
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_23824837_168396541_lowres-2

Dylan Cease becomes second Padres pitcher ever to throw a no-hitter

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  2s
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_23668781_168396541_lowres-2
Dodgers sign Nick Ahmed to a one-year deal
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  12h
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_23792975_168396541_lowres-2
Rockies tie franchise record for most runs in a game with 20
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 24 2024
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Miami Marlins at Atlanta Braves
Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies out two months with a broken wrist
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 23 2024
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_23780470_168396541_lowres-2
Giants manager Bob Melvin ejected before opening pitch
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 22 2024
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_22931895_168396541_lowres-2
Two key MLB series after the All-Star break
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 19 2024
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_22931895_168396541_lowres-2
Dodgers to start 2025 MLB season against Cubs in Tokyo
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 18 2024
More News
Arrow to top