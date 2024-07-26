San Diego Padres starting pitcher Dylan Cease of Milton, Georgia became the second pitcher this season and the second Padres pitcher in franchise history to throw a no-hitter. He accomplished the feat on Thursday in a 3-0 Padres win over the Washington Nationals in Nationals Park in Washington.

Cease threw 114 innings, and had 71 strikes. He had nine strikeouts and three walks. Cease also lowered his season earned run average from 3.76 to 3.50.

Three runs in the first inning

The Padres scored all three runs in the game in the first inning. Shortstop Ha-Seong Kim of Bucheon-Si, South Korea recorded a rare bases loaded single which scored all three Padres runs in the game. Kim brought home third baseman Donovan Solano of Barranquilla, Colombia, second baseman Xander Bogaerts of Oranjestad, Aruba, and first baseman Jake Cronenworth of Saint Clair, Michigan. Kim also advanced to second base on the play due to a Nationals throwing error by James Wood of Rockville, Maryland.

When was the Padres’s other no-hitter?

The first no-hitter in Padres history came on April 9, 2021. It was recorded by James Musgrove of El Cajon, California on April 9, 2021 in a 3-0 San Diego win over the Texas Rangers. This was also the first no-hitter at Texas’s Globe Life Field. The Rangers only had one base runner as Joey Gallo was hit by a pitch in the fourth inning. In addition to having zero hits, Musgrove had zero walks.

When was the first no-hitter this season?

On April 1, 2024, Ronel Blanco of Santiago, Dominican Republic threw a no-hitter for the Houston Astros against the Toronto Blue Jays 10-0. Like on April 1, the Blue Jays had a horrible performance on Thursday, as they were smoked 13-0 by the Tampa Bay Rays.

In a playoff spot

The Padres have the third wildcard spot in the National League. They have a half game lead over the St. Louis Cardinals.