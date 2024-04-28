Brewers starting pitcher Wade Miley to have Tommy John surgery

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Wade Miley of Hammond, Louisiana will undergo Tommy John surgery according to Darragh McDonald of mlbtraderumors.com on Friday. Miley has injured his ulnar collateral ligament, and his Major League Baseball future is a definite question mark. That is because he is 37 years of age and the recovery time after the surgery will be approximately 10 to 12 months.

How did Miley injury his elbow?

Miley was put on the injury list on April 19 after he experienced soreness during a throwing session according to Andrew Wagner of Forbes. After having his sore elbow evaluated, it was determined that his ulnar collateral ligament was torn.

Miley in 2024

In 2024, Miley pitched two games and seven innings, and had a record of zero wins and one loss. He gave up six hits, five earned runs, one home run and four walks, to go along with two strikeouts. Miley’s earned run average was 6.43 and his WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) was 1.43.

One Solid Start and One Poor Start

In Miley’s two appearances in 2024, he was solid in one start, and poor in the other. In Miley’s first appearance on April 10, he threw four innings, and only gave up one hit, one earned run, and two walks in a 7-2 Brewers win over the Cincinnati Reds. Then on April 16, Miley struggled and picked up the loss in a 6-3 Brewers loss to the San Diego Padres. In only three innings of work, Miley gave up four earned runs, five hits, two walks, and one home run, to go along with two strikeouts.

Solid 2023 MLB season

Miley was very good with the Brewers in 2023. In 23 game starts and 120 1/3 innings pitched, Miley had a record of nine wins and four losses with an earned run average of 3.14. In 120 1/3 innings pitched, he gave up 99 hits, 42 earned runs, 16 home runs, and 38 walks, to go along with a WHIP of 1.14 and 79 strikeouts.

Leading the NL Central

Despite the absence of Miley, the Brewers lead the National League Central with a record of 17 wins and nine losses. They have a half game lead over the Chicago Cubs.