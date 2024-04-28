MLB News and Rumors

Brewers starting pitcher Wade Miley to have Tommy John surgery

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI_23041590_168396541_lowres-2

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Wade Miley of Hammond, Louisiana will undergo Tommy John surgery according to Darragh McDonald of mlbtraderumors.com on Friday. Miley has injured his ulnar collateral ligament, and his Major League Baseball future is a definite question mark. That is because he is 37 years of age and the recovery time after the surgery will be approximately 10 to 12 months.

How did Miley injury his elbow?

Miley was put on the injury list on April 19 after he experienced soreness during a throwing session according to Andrew Wagner of Forbes. After having his sore elbow evaluated, it was determined that his ulnar collateral ligament was torn.

Miley in 2024

In 2024, Miley pitched two games and seven innings, and had a record of zero wins and one loss. He gave up six hits, five earned runs, one home run and four walks, to go along with two strikeouts. Miley’s earned run average was 6.43 and his WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) was 1.43.

One Solid Start and One Poor Start

In Miley’s two appearances in 2024, he was solid in one start, and poor in the other. In Miley’s first appearance on April 10, he threw four innings, and only gave up one hit, one earned run, and two walks in a 7-2 Brewers win over the Cincinnati Reds. Then on April 16, Miley struggled and picked up the loss in a 6-3 Brewers loss to the San Diego Padres. In only three innings of work, Miley gave up four earned runs, five hits, two walks, and one home run, to go along with two strikeouts.

Solid 2023 MLB season

Miley was very good with the Brewers in 2023. In 23 game starts and 120 1/3 innings pitched, Miley had a record of nine wins and four losses with an earned run average of 3.14. In 120 1/3 innings pitched, he gave up 99 hits, 42 earned runs, 16 home runs, and 38 walks, to go along with a WHIP of 1.14 and 79 strikeouts.

Leading the NL Central

Despite the absence of Miley, the Brewers lead the National League Central with a record of 17 wins and nine losses. They have a half game lead over the Chicago Cubs.

 

Topics  
Brewers MLB News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_23077082_168396541_lowres-2

Cubs trade first baseman Garrett Cooper to Red Sox

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  1 min
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_23113889_168396541_lowres-2
Rockies record impressive comeback against the Padres
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 26 2024
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_22931895_168396541_lowres-2
Shohei Ohtani hits the hardest hit ball of the season and his career
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 24 2024
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_20968725_168396541_lowres-2
White Sox offensive struggles are now record breaking
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 23 2024
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_22931895_168396541_lowres-2
Shohei Ohtani sets MLB record for most home runs hit by a Japanese player
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 22 2024
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks
Diamondbacks tie franchise record for most hits in a game
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 21 2024
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: New York Mets at Atlanta Braves
Braves catcher Travis d’Arnaud explodes for three HRs in win over Rangers
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 20 2024
More News
Arrow to top