Astros beat Rockies in two games in Mexico City

Major League Baseball regular season games continued outside the United States and Canada this past weekend with two games played at Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu in Mexico City, Mexico. The Houston Astros defeated the Colorado Rockies by scores of 12-4 and 8-2. These were the 14th and 15th MLB regular season games played in Mexico. The Rockies previously played on April 4, 1999 and beat the San Diego Padres 8-2 at Estadio de Beisbol in Monterrey. Also in Monterrey, the Astros previously beat the Los Angeles Angels by scores of 14-2 and 10-4 on May 4 and 5, 2019.

Astros’s 12-4 win over Rockies on Saturday

After the Rockies jumped out to a 2-0 first period lead, the Astros scored a dozen unanswered runs from the second to ninth innings. They had one run in the second inning, three runs in the third inning, two runs each in the sixth and eighth innings, and four runs in the ninth inning in the blowout win. It was a big game for Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez of Las Tunas, Cuba, who hit two home runs, and had three runs batted in. It was a strong pitching performance for Astros starting pitcher Ronel Blanco of Santiago, Dominican Republic, who had eight strikeouts. Meanwhile, Astros relief pitcher Seth Martinez of Peoria, Arizona had a hold in relief.

Astros’ 8-2 win over the Rockies on Sunday

The Astros got three more home runs in this six-run win over the Rockies. For the second straight game in Mexico, Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker of Tampa, Florida hit a home run. The Astros also got home runs from second baseman and leadoff hitter Jose Altuve of Puerto Cabello, Venezuela, and shortstop Jeremy Pena of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez of Sabana Grande de Palenque, Dominican Republic had six strikeouts, while relievers Rafael Montero of Higuerito, Dominican Republic and Bryan Abreu of Santo Domingo each had holds.