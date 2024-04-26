MLB News and Rumors

Rockies record impressive comeback against the Padres

Jeremy Freeborn
Things simply did not look good for the Colorado Rockies on Thursday. They were trailing the San Diego Padres 9-4 heading into the bottom of the eighth inning. That is when the Rockies erupted for six runs en route to a memorable come-from-behind 10-9 victory. According to Sarah Langs of mlb.com, it is the fourth time in franchise history that the Rockies came back from a five-run deficit in the eighth inning or later to win. With the victory, the Rockies improved to a record of seven wins and 19 losses.

Inside Eighth Inning Magic

A total of 11 batters came to the plate for the Rockies in the bottom of the eighth. After a Elehurius Montero ground out to lead off the inning, the next six Rockies batters got on base safely. Second baseman Brendan Rodgers of Winter Park, Florida doubled, pinch hitter Sean Bouchard of San Diego, California walked, right fielder Hunter Goodman of Arlington, Tennessee hit a 448 foot three-run home run, catcher Jacob Stallings of Lawrence, Kansas singled, shortstop Ezequiel Tovar of Maracay, Venezuela walked, and center fielder Brenton Doyle of Warrenton, Virginia had a RBI single.

Tovar then scored on a pass ball, and the Padres miscues continued as Doyle advanced to third on a wild pitch. After Ryan McMahon struck out, the Rockies went ahead 10-9 on a RBI double by designated hitter Elias Diaz of Maracaibo, Venezuela, which scored Doyle.

When were the other three comebacks?

On July 6, 2004, the Rockies trailed the San Francisco Giants 6-1 heading into the eighth inning. That is when the Rockies scored five runs in the eighth inning and twice in the ninth inning, en route to an 8-6 win. Center fielder Jeromy Burnitz of Westminster, California hit a two-run home run in the eighth inning, to tie the game at six.

On July 6, 2010, the St. Louis Cardinals were leading the Rockies 9-3 heading into the bottom of the ninth inning, when the Rockies exploded for nine runs en route to a 12-9 win. Third baseman Chris Iannetta of Providence, Rhode Island and right fielder Seth Smith of Jackson, Mississippi each hit a three-run home run for the Rockies in the inning.

On September 6, 2022, the Rockies were trailing the Milwaukee Brewers 6-1 heading into the bottom of the eighth inning. That is when the Rockies scored five times to tie the game at six. After a ninth inning without a run, the Brewers went up 7-6 in the top of the 10th inning, before the Rockies scored four times in the bottom of the 10th inning. Left fielder Yonathan Daza of Maracay, Venezuela hit a three-run home run in the eighth, center fielder Randall Grichuk of Rosenberg, Texas tied the game at six in the eighth, and then Grichuk then hit a game-winning three-run home run in the 10th to break a 7-7 deadlock.

 

Rockies
