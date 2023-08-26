News

Simone Biles Leads All-Around After Day 1 Of US Gymnastics Championships

Wendi Oliveros
Simone Biles

Simone Biles is up to all of her familiar tricks.

Those include putting her name on the top of the leaderboard after Day 1 of the 2023 US Gymnastics Championships in San Jose, California.

If she wins the all-around gold medal, she will break a record in the sport in which she is already considered the greatest of all time.

She will become the first ever (man or woman) to win eight national all-around titles.

Biles got to the lead by doing difficult and exemplary routines.

Her vault routine was the most difficult in the competition.

A Crowded And Talented Field Competes For Spots On 2024 Olympic Team

USA Gymnastics is suffering from an embarrassment of riches.

With 2021 Olympians Jordan Chiles (UCLA), Suni Lee (Auburn), and Jade Carey (Oregon State) coming back from the college ranks to compete in elite gymnastics, it makes for a big dilemma as to who will be the five members selected for the 2024 US women’s gymnastics Olympic team.


Lee is the reigning Olympic gold medalist in all-around competition but has suffered from kidney issues that have curtailed her training.

Then, there are the lesser-known names in the sport competing for their opportunity.

Washington native Shilese Jones is currently in second place in the all-around.

Jones performed impressive routines like this one on uneven bars.

Skye Blakely is in third place.

The 18-year-old has deferred her Florida enrollment to pursue her Olympic dream.

Simone Biles Leads All-Around After Day 1 Of US Gymnastics Championships

The women’s portion of the US Gymnastics Championships concludes on Sunday, August 27.

News
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
