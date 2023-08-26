Simone Biles is up to all of her familiar tricks.

Those include putting her name on the top of the leaderboard after Day 1 of the 2023 US Gymnastics Championships in San Jose, California.

If she wins the all-around gold medal, she will break a record in the sport in which she is already considered the greatest of all time.

She will become the first ever (man or woman) to win eight national all-around titles.

Simone Biles can break a 90-year-old gymnastics record at the #XfinityChamps. 👀 Watch the women’s competition tonight at 8P ET on @peacock & Sunday at 7P ET on @nbc and @peacock! pic.twitter.com/ZXb73vbfcu — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 25, 2023

Biles got to the lead by doing difficult and exemplary routines.

Her vault routine was the most difficult in the competition.

The highlight of the night for Simone Biles was her impressive Yurchenko double-pike vault, which gave her the highest difficulty of Night One at the 2023 US Gymnastics Championships. #XfinityChamps #Gymnastics pic.twitter.com/A0YM7gi9By — The Black Wall Street Times (@TheBWSTimes) August 26, 2023

A Crowded And Talented Field Competes For Spots On 2024 Olympic Team

USA Gymnastics is suffering from an embarrassment of riches.

With 2021 Olympians Jordan Chiles (UCLA), Suni Lee (Auburn), and Jade Carey (Oregon State) coming back from the college ranks to compete in elite gymnastics, it makes for a big dilemma as to who will be the five members selected for the 2024 US women’s gymnastics Olympic team.

A perfect landing for Jordan Chiles on vault at the #XfinityChamps! 👌 📺: @peacock pic.twitter.com/SViSMAixOk — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 26, 2023

“She lands so light on the beam.” Nice work from Suni Lee at the #XfinityChamps. 📺: @peacock pic.twitter.com/uQRUp6ET3W — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 26, 2023



Lee is the reigning Olympic gold medalist in all-around competition but has suffered from kidney issues that have curtailed her training.

in case anyone needed a reminder that jade carey is the REIGNING OLYMPIC FLOOR CHAMPION pic.twitter.com/triR1HhOgz — HURD FOR 2024 (@wonghurdyeo) August 26, 2023

Then, there are the lesser-known names in the sport competing for their opportunity.

Washington native Shilese Jones is currently in second place in the all-around.

Jones performed impressive routines like this one on uneven bars.

Shilese Jones just posted a monstrous 14.900 on the Uneven Bars at the US Gymnastics Championships, the highest at the competition yet. 👸🏾💅🏾💖#XfinityChamps #BlackGirlMagic pic.twitter.com/KRBxModniM — The Black Wall Street Times (@TheBWSTimes) August 26, 2023

Skye Blakely is in third place.

The 18-year-old has deferred her Florida enrollment to pursue her Olympic dream.

The women’s portion of the US Gymnastics Championships concludes on Sunday, August 27.