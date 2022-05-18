Splitting Cadillacs

With apologies to those of you who came up with the theory that the Mets rained out Monday’s game to prevent Trevor Williams from pitching, Trevor Williams pitched four shutout innings to help the Mets to a matinee victory in their doubleheader against St. Louis on Tuesday. It’s almost as if … it actually rained! They got shutout innings from Jake Reed (2) and Seth Lugo (1) before Drew Smith gave up a home run to Paul Goldschmidt, which is no great crime as he was hitting .312 coming into the doubleheader. Edwin Diaz went from dominant to 2019 and back again all in the 9th inning to seal the victory.

The second game featured Steven Matz back at Citi Field to face some of his old teammates, and some guys who the Mets never would have gotten had his agent not pulled off some sort of dick move against the owner. Two of those guys hit home runs off him … Mark Canha and Eduardo Escobar … and the Mets looked like they were going to fly to a sweep, especially after Jeff McNeil smacked a ball to left field to tie the nightcap in the 8th.

But in the ninth, Tomas Nido sent Brandon Donovan to third on a passed ball, and he scored on what should have/would have been the third out of the inning on a Tyler O’Neill excuse me swing and a slow bouncer to Escobar. He charged it, bobbled it, and spiked the throw a little bit. O’Neill was safe, Donovan scored, and the Cardinals had the lead.

The Mets, who never say “die” except if it’s to Noah Syndergaard’s Instagram stories, got a couple of runners on base and saved Francisco Lindor an at-bat. But Giovanny Gallegos struck out Lindor to end the game and give the Cardinals the split. Lindor had an interesting reaction to that strikeout, as well as his recent slump where it only seems like he’s 0-for-Cano:

"I'm working, I'm doing whatever it takes. Just part of the game too. The pitchers have nice cars too" – Francisco Lindor pic.twitter.com/oqvjdJdAyc — SNY (@SNYtv) May 18, 2022

That’s very interesting: the concept that pitchers also drive nice cars. I actually used Google to find out what kind of car Gallegos drives, With thanks to the world renowned website: WTFoot, I have confirmed that Gallegos actually rides mountain bikes. What do mountain bikes cost, $400? I think Francisco is trying to distract us.

Love to Starling Marte, who missed the games due to the passing of his grandmother. And Trevor May, whose beautiful kitty cat suffered a fall and is not doing too well.

Today’s Hate List

1. Nolan Arenado

2. We’ve tried to invent some invent rivalries over the past few months and years.

3. Chris Paddack … Jesse Winker … Paul Sewald tried to invent himself.

4. But Arenado is legitimate.

5. So is Yadier Molina.