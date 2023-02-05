Star College QB Arrested Weeks After Winning National Title

Star college football QB of the University of Georgia Bulldogs, Stetson Bennett, leader of the team that won consecutive national championships, was arrested for public intoxication in Dallas. Reports of a man banging on doors in the 1600 block of Tribeca Way led police to take Bennett into custody at approximately 6 a.m. on Sunday. The Dallas Police Department determined that Bennett was intoxicated and was taken to the City Detention Center, where he was booked. Bennett was released from custody a few hours later, at around 11 a.m.

Stetson Bennett was seemingly a star QB poised for a shot at the NFL after his successful college career that saw him lead the University of Georgia to back-to-back National Championships. Despite his remarkable achievements, including being named the winner of the 2022 Manning Award for the top college football quarterback, it was still uncertain where Bennett would be drafted. The arrest for public intoxication in Dallas has cast a shadow over his future prospects. Still, Bennett’s undeniable talent and collegiate success will continue to be a topic of discussion as the NFL Draft draws near.

Bennett has been training for his professional career at Apex Sports in Fort Worth, Texas in preparation for the NFL combine which is set to take place in Indianapolis in February. He turned down the opportunity to play in this week’s Senior Bowl, one of the biggest events for NFL prospects and hopefuls before February’s NFL combine in Indianapolis, Indiana.

More Trouble For Georgia Football Players

Last week, The University of Georgia football team was hit with yet another arrest as reports emerged that one of their wide receivers, RaRa Thomas, was taken into custody on charges of family violence and false imprisonment. Thomas is a recent transfer from Mississippi State and a wide receiver with the Georgia Bulldogs football team.

The arrest took place in Athens Clarke County, and at this time, no further details about the incident have been made available to the public. These recent developments will undoubtedly raise concerns for the Bulldogs football program as they prepare for another season.

University of Georgia Athletic Association Releases Official Statement

The UGA Athletic Association issued the following statement:

“We are aware of a reported incident involving conduct by one of our student-athletes. While we are limited in what we can say about the incident, the report is disappointing and not reflective of the high standards we have for our student-athletes on and off the field. In addition to following internal Athletic Association policies, we will be working closely with our administration to ensure we cooperate fully with all law enforcement and campus protocols.”