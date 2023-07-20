Stephen Fulton vs. Naoya Inoue will be live at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan on Tuesday, July 25th. Fulton will be putting his WBC and WBO Super-Bantamweight titles on the line against his toughest adversary in Naoya Inoue in a fight that should be fast-paced with a ton of action.

For boxing fans in the US, this fight will cost just a $9.99 a month subscription or $99.99 annual subscription to ESPN+. For boxing fans in the UK it will cost a monthly subscription to Sky Sports which is £9.99 a month or £99.99 annually.

Meanwhile, ticket prices for the event are going as high as $1,934.

How to Watch: Stephen Fulton vs. Naoya Inoue

🥊 Boxing PPV: Stephen Fulton vs Naoya Inoue

Stephen Fulton vs Naoya Inoue 📅 Ennis vs. Villa Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 🕙 When is Ennis vs. Villa: 4:00 A.M. ET

4:00 A.M. ET 🏟 Where is Ennis vs. Villa: Ariake Arena | Tokyo, Japan

Ariake Arena | Tokyo, Japan 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ 🏆 Main Event: Stephen Fulton vs Naoya Inoue

Stephen Fulton vs Naoya Inoue 📊 Boxing Stats: Stephen Fulton 21-0, 8 KO | Naoya Inoue 24-0, 21 KO

Stephen Fulton vs. Naoya Inoue Ticket Prices

Stephen Fulton vs. Naoya Inoue will be live at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan on Tuesday, July 25th. The arena can hold up to 15,000.

This highly anticipated title fight between two of the best fighters in boxing is expected to draw a sold-out crowd at the Ariake Arena.

Being one of the biggest fight cards of the month for ESPN+, tickets start at $483.

The prices range from there and have gone up to as much as $1,934.

Stephen Fulton vs. Naoya Inoue PPV Cost

Boxing fans can catch Stephen Fulton vs. Naoya Inoue with their ESPN+ subscription Tuesday, July 25th night at 4 A.M. EST.

For boxing fans in the US, this fight will cost just a $9.99 a month subscription or $99.99 annual subscription to ESPN.

For boxing fans in the UK it will cost a monthly subscription to Sky Sports which is £9.99 a month or £99.99 annually.

Check out the full fight card for Stephen Fulton vs. Naoya Inoue below.

Stephen Fulton vs. Naoya Inoue Fight Card

Stephen Fulton and Naoya Inoue are two of the best pound-for-pound boxers in the world, and their upcoming fight is a dream matchup for boxing fans. Fulton is the WBO and WBC junior bantamweight champion, while Inoue is the WBA, IBF, and Ring Magazine champion.

Fulton is a slick boxer with excellent footwork and head movement. He is also a very accurate puncher, and he has a good combination of power and speed. Inoue is a more aggressive fighter with a devastating knockout punch. He is also a very good boxer, with good timing and accuracy.

This fight is a clash of styles. Fulton will look to use his speed and footwork to outbox Inoue, while Inoue will look to pressure Fulton and land his power punches. I think this fight will be a close one. Fulton has the advantage in speed and footwork, but Inoue has the advantage in power and aggression. I think the fight will come down to who can land the cleaner punches. If Fulton can land his shots on the outside, he will win the fight. However, if Inoue can get inside and land his power punches, he will win the fight.

This fight promises to be an exciting and competitive matchup between two skilled and powerful fighters. Fans can expect an action-packed bout that could end in a knockout.

Let’s take a look at the full fight card for Stephen Fulton vs Naoya Inoue:

Stephen Fulton vs. Naoya Inoue for the WBC and WBO Super-bantamweight titles

Robeisy Ramirez vs. Satoshi Shimizu for the WBO featherweight title

Chihiro Iwashita vs. Hiroyuki Takahara; Super-featherweight

Kanamu Sakama vs. Ryu Horikawa; Super-flyweight

Taiga Imanaga vs. Hebi Marapu; Lightweight

Yoshiki Takei vs. Ronnie Baldonado; Super-bantamweight

Yuki Kajitani vs. Masato Shinoda; Super-flyweight

Kenta Yamakawa vs. Ryosuke Nakamura; Featherweight

Takero Kitano vs. Kenta Kawakami; Featherweight

Stephen Fulton vs. Naoya Inoue Odds

Moneyline Odds Play Stephen Fulton +320 Naoya Inoue -400

