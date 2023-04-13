Tampa Bay Rays Making History

The Tampa Bay Rays have started the season with a 12-0 record.

They have become the third team in MLB history to start a season 12-0.

The most wins to start a season without a loss is 13-0 and the Rays are just one win shy.

They are getting it done with their bats and pitching.

It has been a collective effort for Tampa.

Below, we will look at Tampa Bay’s bats and pitching and if they can contend for a World Series.

Tampa Bay Rays’ Bats

The bats have been red hot for Tampa Bay to begin the year.

As a team, they are first in the MLB in runs, home runs, RBIs, striking out, OBP, SLG, and OPS.

In just 12 games, the Rays have 10 players who have hit two or more home runs.

Everyday starters such as Randy Arozarena, Wander Franco, Brandon Lowe, and Isaac Paredes have a batting average of over .300.

Arozarena, Franco, Lowe, and Paredes each have 10 or more RBIs and have each hit three or more home runs on the year.

The Rays have been red-hot offensively in the first 12 games of the season.

Tampa Bay Rays’ Pitching

As impressive as Tampa Bay has been on offense, they have been excellent at pitching as well.

As a team, they are first in the MLB in ERA, hits allowed, runs allowed, home runs allowed, WHIP, and batting average against.

They are in the top three in walks allowed in the league.

Shane McClanahan is their ace and after three starts, he is 3-0 with a 1.59 ERA and 1.18 WHIP.

McClanahan has struck out 21 batters in 17 innings pitched.

Jeffrey Springs has not allowed a run in two starts and 13 innings pitched. He has 19 punchouts and a 0.54 WHIP. Springs is 2-0 on the year.

Drew Rasmussen also has not allowed a run in two starts and 13 innings pitched. His WHIP is 0.23 on the year. He picked up a win in each of his two starts.

While these numbers are not sustainable, Tampa Bay does have elite pitching and they will continue to be in the top 3-5 in many pitching categories this season.

Can Tampa Bay Contend For A World Series?

This is an easy yes.

The numbers on offense and pitching are not sustainable for the Rays for an entire season but they do have an excellent pitching staff.

They have one of the best pitching rotations in the league.

When you have excellent pitching, you can always contend for a World Series.

Their offense is what was considered their weak link to begin the year but they have been red hot.

While their offensive numbers are not sustainable, they have an abundance of talented batters.

Wander Franco and Randy Arozarena are excellent batters and they are the catalysts of the offense.

With great pitching and talented batters, the Tampa Bay Rays are a legitimate contender to win the World Series.