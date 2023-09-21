Mets

The Ballad Of D.J. Stewart's Ice Pack

metstradamus
Francisco Alvarez Says No

There were more outstanding performances for the Mets tonight in their 8-3 victory over the Marlins tonight than there were fans in the stands in Miami.

Kodai Senga pitched six innings and gave up two runs on seven hits and two walks. Only three strikeouts, but he’s showing an ability to gut through games without his best stuff. If by God’s will the Mets make the playoffs agian, this ability will serve him well.

Mark Vientos hit his first two road home runs tonight. One was a laser, and one was an absolute oil paiting of majesty. Most importantly, both were against righties. Glad he’s finally getting good run against righties, and I hope that keeps up the rest of the sesaon.

Brett Baty and Brandon Nimmo hit home runs against Johnny Cueto. Baty’s was a second decker after coming back from injury. Nimmo’s came in gar-BAJ time, which by the way is when Skip Schumaker is apparently bringing in Johnny Cueto for after he’s struggled since June. In fact I think the only reason he was brought in tonight was as some sort of 2015 psych out plan, expect that nobody is left from that team so it didn’t work.

Ronny Mauricio was 1-for-3 with two walks, and I loved the two walks as he’s continuing to not swing at everything. He also caused havoc on the basepaths as the Marlins were kicking the ball around, and moving over to second base and playing good defense there too.

But if you’re going to talk defense, you have to talk about Jeff McNeil. Now keep this in mind: D.J. Stewart was supposed to play right field tonight. But he was scratched at the last minute. If Stewart’s wrist wasn’t barking, then this game looks entirely different …

If D.J. Stewart is in the outfield, it’s a 3-3 game, Senga probably doesn’t last six innings, and might not make it through the 5th, the Mets burn more bullpen options, probably having to go to Alejandro Pena eventually, and the Marlins win the game to the delight of very few people as they’re all watching Lionel Messi get injured at DRV PNK Stadium. Maybe D.J. Stewart’s wrist is the true star of the game.

(Editor’s note: I said it many times, but I’ll say it again: Jeff McNeil is what Daniel Murphy fan fiction looks like.)

Also, Trevor Gott pitched the 9th and didn’t set the stadium on fire. Hell of a win.

Today’s Hate List

  1. Miles Mikolas
  2. Brent Strom
  3. Jack Clark
  4. Adam Eaton
  5. Johnny Cueto
Mets
