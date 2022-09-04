Mets

The Circumference Of The Prayer Circle Expands

metstradamus
The last time Max Scherzer pulled himself from a game, I touted it as a veteran knowing his physiology and concluded that he wouldn’t be out that long because he’s smart. Well, he was out six weeks. So tonight, after he left a start against the Nationals after 67 pitches in five innings with what was termed as “left side fatigue”, I’m not saying a word.

(Also, I presume there was a White House/Pentagon style emergency meeting as to how to phrase “left side fatigue”, which is why it took three full innings for the report to be announced.)

But it was pretty much the same scenario as last time, and Max “didn’t want to push it“. Smart. Also prescient. If he could have seen that Patrick Corbin was going to pick a meaningless September in an awful season to hook up with Winston Shakespeare in Montego Bay, and that Lane Thomas was going to hit a home run off Adam Ottavino in the 8th while Adonis Medina was going to have a meltdown in the 9th, Max probably would have doubled down on his decision that this was not the game to push himself.

I know that the amazing return of Jacob deGrom has made us all forget about Max, but he’s been the glue to this rotation all season, on the field and in the dugout. The Mets survived the first time without him in the standings, but some of the pitchers were having a tough time without being able to lean on him in the dugout. So let us pray.

With the Braves winning a Kenny Rogers Special over the Marlins, The only good part of Saturday’s 7-1 debacle is that we got to see the major league debut of Bryce Montes de Oca (made necessary by a presumbed COVID-related IL stint for Trevor May). This kid is Baby Huey on a strict health regimen with a 92 mph slider. If Sidd Finch actually existed, he’d be Montes de Oca. Except that while Finch learned yoga in Tibet, Montes de Oca was perusing strip malls in West Islip, which would have been harder for George Plimpton to romanticize.

But if there’s yoga in West Islip, maybe Max needs to make a visit tomorrow.

Today’s Hate List

  1. Left Side Fatigue
  2. Luis Garcia
  3. Patrick Corbin
  4. Steven Okert
  5. Kenny Rogers
